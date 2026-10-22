MIMOSA Diagnostics Wins Ontario Centre Of Innovation's 2026 Mind2market Award For MIMOSA Pro

MIMOSA Diagnostics, maker of the MIMOSA Pro wound and tissue-health imaging device, receives the Ontario Centre of Innovation's 2026 Mind2Market Award, sponsored by GeoMate.

The MIMOSA Pro Device

MIMOSA Pro helps clinicians identify early signs of pressure injuries and deep tissue injuries and manage chronic wounds from admission to discharge

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key factsWho: MIMOSA Diagnostics Inc., a Toronto-based medical technology company, maker of MIMOSA ProWhat: Winner of the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) 2026 Mind2Market Award, sponsored by GeoMateWhen and where: Presented at OCI's Annual General Meeting in Toronto, Ontario, on October 20, 2026Why: Recognizes the OCI-supported research collaboration that brought MIMOSA Pro from hospital research lab to clinical useMIMOSA Diagnostics Inc., maker of the MIMOSA Pro tissue-health imaging device, has been named the winner of the Ontario Centre of Innovation's (OCI) 2026 Mind2Market Award, sponsored by GeoMate. Co-founder Dr. General Leung accepted the award on MIMOSA's behalf at OCI's Annual General Meeting in Toronto on October 20, 2026.The Mind2Market Award honours the strongest OCI-supported partnership between industry and the research community that has led to effective commercialization. MIMOSA Pro is the only FDA Class II/510(k) and Health Canada approved, pocket-sized device that captures tissue oxygenation by near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), skin surface temperature by long-wave infrared thermography (LWIRT), wound measurement and a digital image in a single capture. By combining tissue oxygenation (NIRS) and thermal (LWIRT) imaging, MIMOSA provides clinicians with comprehensive insights into sub-surface tissue health-enabling detection of tissue damage before it becomes visible to the naked eye.MIMOSA Diagnostics, maker of the MIMOSA Pro wound and tissue-health imaging device, receives the Ontario Centre of Innovation's 2026 Mind2Market Award, sponsored by GeoMate.About the awardOCI presents the Mind2Market Award each fall at its Annual General Meeting. Nominations come from OCI's Business Development Manager community, and the award is meant to inspire other companies to take a collaborative approach to research and commercialization. Past recipients include Gotcare (2025), Pulsenics, TROES, Flosonics Medical and InteraXon.MIMOSA has worked with OCI through two programs. OCI's Collaborate 2 Commercialize (C2C) program supported MIMOSA's machine-learning work on wound image extraction, and MIMOSA was an early investee of OCI's Life Sciences Innovation Fund (LSIF), which supported commercialization of the MIMOSA Pro, including its entry into the United States. Research partners on the nominated collaboration include University of Toronto and York University.“Accepting the Mind2Market Award on behalf of our team is a tremendous honour,” said Dr. General Leung, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of MIMOSA Diagnostics.“From the start, our goal was to bring two powerful ways of seeing tissue health, near-infrared spectroscopy and thermography, together in one device a clinician can hold in their hand. OCI's support helped us move that research out of the lab and into hospitals and care facilities. This award recognizes every researcher, clinician and partner who made that possible.”“As a surgeon, I've seen what happens when tissue damage is found too late,” said Dr. Karen Cross, CEO and Co-Founder of MIMOSA Diagnostics.“Pressure injuries and deep tissue injuries often begin beneath the skin, where they're hard to see, especially on darker skin tones. MIMOSA Pro gives care teams objective information about tissue oxygenation and temperature at the point of care, so they can act earlier and keep managing chronic wounds consistently, from the day a patient is admitted to the day they go home.”What makes MIMOSA Pro differentMIMOSA Pro is a pocket-sized, FDA 510(k)-cleared and Health Canada approved imaging device that captures four insights in one second: a multispectral near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) image of tissue oxygenation, an infrared thermal image of skin temperature, wound measurement, and a standardized digital photo. Results flow to a secure, HIPAA-compliant web portal where care teams can track tissue health over time. MIMOSA is also developing algorithms that account for skin melanin content, so assessments perform consistently across all skin tones.Together, tissue oxygenation and temperature give clinicians objective, point-of-care information to support:1. Early identification of pressure injuries (PI) and deep tissue injuries (DTI), including on admission, when skin may still look intact and healthy2. Chronic wound management, tracking wound size, tissue oxygenation and temperature at each assessment to inform the plan of care3. Continuity from admission to discharge, with one consistent record across hospital inpatient, hospital outpatient and skilled nursing settingsThe research behind the device was developed at the Keenan Research Centre for Biomedical Science at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto.MIMOSA Pro is in use across hospital, mobile wound care, and post-acute care settings in the United States and Canada.Frequently asked questions about MIMOSA ProHow does MIMOSA Pro help with pressure injuries and deep tissue injuries?Early stage pressure injuries and deep tissue injuries are often missed because the early signs of tissue deterioration may not be visible to the naked eye. MIMOSA Pro shows clinicians tissue oxygenation and temperature compared with surrounding healthy tissue, giving objective information to support earlier intervention, including when skin is intact or on darker skin tones.Why combine near-infrared spectroscopy and thermography in wound care?NIRS measures regional tissue oxygen saturation; thermography measures skin temperature, which can signal inflammation or reduced blood flow. MIMOSA Pro aligns the two images, so clinicians see oxygenation and temperature for the same area of tissue, a fuller picture of tissue health than either measure alone.How does MIMOSA Pro support chronic wound management?Clinicians can capture images at every assessment and track wound size, tissue oxygenation and temperature over time in a secure, HIPAA-compliant web portal, from admission to discharge, to inform the plan of care.About MIMOSA DiagnosticsMIMOSA Diagnostics Inc. is a Canadian medical technology company, founded in 2016 by Dr. Karen Cross and Dr. General Leung and headquartered in Toronto. Its flagship MIMOSA Pro is a handheld tissue-health imaging device that combines near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), thermography, wound measurement and digital imaging to help clinicians identify early signs of pressure injuries and deep tissue injuries and manage chronic wounds from admission to discharge. Learn more at .About the Ontario Centre of InnovationThe Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) maximizes the commercial impact of research developed in Ontario's colleges, universities and research hospitals, and accelerates the commercialization of Made-in-Ontario technologies. Learn more at .

Craig Johnson

MIMOSA Diagnostics Inc.

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MIMOSA Diagnostics Wins Ontario Centre of Innovation's 2026 Mind2Market Award for MIMOSA Pro News Provided By MIMOSA Diagnostics Inc. October 22, 2026, 13:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology



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