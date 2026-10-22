2027 Military Fleet & MRO Forecast Now Available From Aviation Week

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Aviation Week released its 2027 Military Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast, a 10-year outlook of the industry

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 2027 Military Fleet & MRO Forecast Now Available from Aviation WeekAviation Week released its 2027 Military Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast, a 10-year outlook of the industry. Produced from independent projections by internal forecasting teams and using data from the Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN), the forecast findings show the military aircraft market will be worth $3.3 trillion over the next decade.The worldwide military aviation fleet is expected to increase from 57,141 at the end of 2027 to 65,930 by 2036, growing at a 1.5% CAGR over the decade. Global fleet growth will be driven by uncrewed aircraft, the numbers of which are expected to increase at a 12.0% CAGR compared to 0.7% for crewed aircraft.A total of 23,466 new build military aircraft are expected to be delivered over the 2027 to 2036 period. The four fastest growing mission segments in terms of aircraft fleets will be CCA, ISR-Strike C4ISR and maritime, with each being driven primarily by the growth of uncrewed fleets.Fueled by global instability, rising defense budgets, and emerging capability requirements $1.48 trillion worth of military aircraft will be delivered over the next decade.The global fleet of military aircraft is expected to generate over $1.8 trillion in MRO demand over the next 10 years, growing at a 2.3% CAGR."We're seeing some big changes in the market, particularly in relation to the accelerating proliferation of unmanned systems" said Craig Caffrey, Director, Defense Data.“In 2016 uncrewed aircraft were 2% of the total fleet, today they're around 4.6%, but by the end of 2036 they'll be more than 12%."The 2027 Military Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast findings detail market demands and industry trends, accounting for the impact of economic and macro trends on global fleets and MRO. By combining current fleet counts and statistics, projected aircraft fleet changes, utilization projections derived from in-house flight data, and segmented MRO cost analytics, the forecast delivers critical strategic insights for the military aviation market sector.The 2027 Commercial Fleet & MRO Forecast, Business Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast, and Helicopter Fleet & MRO Forecast have also been released.For more information on Aviation Week's 2027 Fleet & MRO Forecasts or to subscribe, contact Anne McMahon at +1 646 469 1564 or..., or visit fleetforecast.ABOUT AVIATION WEEKAviation Week is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence, and analytical resources, world-class trade shows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Our guiding principle is helping our customers succeed.Aviation Week is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .Media ContactElizabeth Sisk, Director, Marketing Communications, Aviation Week, 860.495.5498,...

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2027 Military Fleet & MRO Forecast Now Available from Aviation Week News Provided By IThe Buzz Agency October 22, 2026, 13:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry



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