Chitra Awarded STEM Summer Internship Program Task Order

New award reinforces Chitra's commitment to STEM education, research opportunities, and developing the nation's future scientific and technical workforce.

- Vibhaa Vermani

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chitra, a woman-owned small business providing professional, technical, and program management services to federal agencies, is pleased to announce the award of a new task order supporting a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Summer Internship Program.

The program provides students with opportunities to gain hands-on research experience, collaborate with experienced professionals, and explore career pathways in STEM-related fields. Through this award, Chitra will provide program management, administrative, outreach, and logistical support to help facilitate meaningful educational and professional development experiences for participating students.

Chitra's responsibilities include program coordination, outreach and recruitment support, application administration, participant onboarding, and the planning and execution of program events and activities. These services will support efficient program operations while helping connect emerging talent with valuable research opportunities.

"We are proud to support a program that provides students with opportunities to expand their knowledge, develop practical skills, and explore careers in STEM," said Vibhaa Vermani, Chief Executive Officer of Chitra. "This award reflects our continued commitment to supporting educational initiatives and helping develop the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technical professionals."

The award builds upon Chitra's established experience in research program administration, educational outreach, and workforce development. By combining proven program management practices with a commitment to quality and service excellence, Chitra looks forward to supporting the program's continued success and contributing to the development of tomorrow's STEM workforce.

About Chitra

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Chitra is a woman-owned small business providing professional, technical, training, and program management services to federal Government customers. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and mission success, Chitra delivers solutions that help federal agencies achieve their operational and strategic objectives. Chitra maintains an ISO 9001:2015-certified Quality Management System.



Debbie Ashe

Chitra Productions LLC

+1 757-495-0234

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Chitra Awarded STEM Summer Internship Program Task Order News Provided By Chitra Productions LLC October 22, 2026, 13:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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