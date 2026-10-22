Pawpulse Heads To CES 2027 With Smart Collars, Multiple Demos And Veterinary Insights

PawPulse's planned CES 2027 booth, where visitors can explore smart collars and PawPulse Care at Eureka Park Booth 60445, January 6-9

Find PawPulse at Booth 60445 in Eureka Park, Venetian Expo, Level 1, Hall G, during CES 2027 in Las Vegas

Product rendering of the PawPulse Lucero smart collar, part of the company's CES 2027 showcase at Eureka Park Booth 60445.

Explore Lucero, Ember and PawPulse Connect Care at Eureka Park Booth 60445, with live demos, veterinary walkthroughs and free collar drawings, January 6-9.

- Nate Lutz, Founder & CEO, PawPulseLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PawPulse, a Las Vegas-based pet technology company, will showcase its smart collars and connected pet wellness platform at CES 2027, January 6-9. The company will exhibit at Booth 60445 in Eureka Park, Venetian Expo, Level 1, Hall G, with multiple live demos, veterinary-focused walkthroughs and opportunities to meet the team.Visitors will get a look at Lucero, a smart collar for dogs, and Ember, a compact smart collar for cats and small dogs. Alongside the hardware, PawPulse will demonstrate how its companion app and veterinary tools connect everyday wellness information with a clearer picture of each pet's life. The idea is simple: understanding how a pet is doing, not just where it is.“Dogs and cats have plenty of ways to ask for dinner. Explaining a restless night is harder,” said Nate Lutz, Founder & CEO of PawPulse.“We want to give owners more insight into those everyday changes and something useful to share with their veterinarian.”Multiple demos. One connected picture.The demonstration lineup will feature Kinetic sensing, PawPulse's radar-based approach designed to monitor heart rate and breathing through fur without direct skin contact. Visitors can also explore Prism Insights, the company's AI layer designed to learn each pet's normal patterns and highlight changes over time.Additional demonstrations will cover gait, sleep and environmental sensing, location features and Pulse Rhythm, gentle haptic cues designed to provide calming support during thunderstorms, fireworks and time alone. Together, the collar and companion app bring wellness, behavior and safety information into one experience.From collar to clinicPawPulse Care brings a veterinary perspective to that experience. The company will preview its veterinary dashboard and owner-approved sharing workflow, designed to make a pet's wellness history available to the care team before an appointment.The walkthrough will show how trends in heart rate, breathing, sleep and activity can provide context beyond a single reading. Rather than relying only on recollection, owners can bring a record of what changed and when, helping veterinarians understand the pattern behind the conversation.Veterinarians and practice teams are invited to explore that workflow during a dedicated January 8 session. PawPulse is developing consumer wellness products that do not diagnose illness or replace veterinary care.Visit PawPulse at Booth 60445PawPulse will offer on-demand demonstrations throughout the show, alongside scheduled sessions. All times are Pacific:- Meet the Founder: January 6 and 7, 10:00 a.m. to noon.- Behind the Technology: Kinetic Sensing and AI: January 7, 2:00-3:00 p.m.- PawPulse Care: From Collar to Clinic: January 8, 2:00-3:00 p.m.Exhibit hours are January 6, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.; January 7 and 8, 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.; and January 9, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.Something for the pet waiting at homePawPulse will bring branded collapsible travel bowls to the booth, while supplies last, and host free collar drawings during the show. Visitors can scan the booth QR code for entry information and the official sweepstakes rules. No purchase is necessary. Eligibility, entry periods, prize details and fulfillment terms are specified in the rules. Winners will receive their collars when product shipments begin.“There will be plenty of technology to explore, but the point is the pet waiting at home,” Lutz said.“Come see the demos, ask the engineering questions and tell us about the dog or cat who runs your household.”Press, veterinary and investor meetingsJournalists, creators and analysts can contact... to arrange a demonstration, interview or private walkthrough. Veterinary professionals can use the same address to request a PawPulse Connect Care walkthrough or discuss their practice's needs.PawPulse is currently raising through a private SAFE round. Investors and strategic partners can contact... to schedule a CES meeting with Lutz or a virtual meeting before the show.People unable to attend can join the PawPulse Waglist for product and launch updates or explore early reservations at .

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PawPulse Heads to CES 2027 With Smart Collars, Multiple Demos and Veterinary Insights News Provided By PawPulse October 22, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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