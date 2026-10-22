Snapfig Opens Black Friday Early With Up To 30% Off Custom Figurines From Photos

SnapFig's Black Friday Sale runs through November 27, 2026, with tiered savings of up to 30% on custom figurines handcrafted from customers' own photos.

New for Christmas 2026: the SnapFig Personalized Christmas Frame Ornament holds a custom figure made from a single photo, shown as a couple, a man with his dog, and a pet. From $38.95.

Tiered savings up to 30% stack on sale prices, with 90-Day Price Protection, a new Christmas ornament, and delivery before Christmas for orders by Nov 27.

- Janson, Product Director, SnapFigNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SnapFig, the custom gift brand that turns personal photos into handcrafted figurines, keychains and keepsakes, has opened its Black Friday Year-End Sale ahead of the holiday. Running now through Black Friday, November 27, 2026, the sale offers tiered savings of up to 30% on every custom piece, applied on top of current sale prices, adds 90-Day Price Protection, and coincides with the launch of SnapFig's first personalized Christmas ornament. Orders placed during the sale are crafted on an accelerated holiday schedule, so customers who order by Black Friday can expect delivery to the US and Europe before Christmas.The full offer is live on the SnapFig Black Friday Sale page.Black Friday at a glance. Sale dates: live now through Black Friday, November 27, 2026. Tiered savings: buy 1 item and save 10%, buy 2 and save 20%, buy 3 or more and save 25%, buy 5 or more and save 30%. Stackable with sale prices: the tier discount applies on top of already reduced prices, so a figurine marked down from $99 to $69 drops to $48.30 at the five-piece tier. 90-Day Price Protection: if the price of a purchased item drops within 90 days, customers can contact SnapFig support to receive the difference. Free worldwide shipping on orders over $79.90. Featured pieces, each from $69 (regularly $99): the Custom Figurine From Any Photo, the Custom Pet Figurine, the Custom Figure Keychain and the Custom Pet Keychain & Bag CharmA new Christmas collectionThe sale introduces SnapFig's 2026 Christmas collection. The Personalized Christmas Frame Ornament, from $38.95, holds a 6 cm (2.36 in) custom figure crafted from a single photo and comes in four configurations: one person, two people, one pet, or one person with one pet. It is joined by the Custom Christmas Pet Figurine, from $59, and the Custom Face Plush Doll, now $59 (regularly $109), a soft doll with an interchangeable resin face made from the recipient's photo."We designed the ornament for the Christmases people want to remember: the first one in a new home, the first with a new baby, the first with a new puppy," said Janson, Product Director at SnapFig. "It is small enough to hang on the tree and personal enough that it comes back out of the box every December."Why the savings grow with the orderSnapFig built the tiered structure around the way families actually shop for custom gifts. Holiday orders rarely stop at one: parents order a figure for each child, couples order a matching pair, and pet owners order a figurine for the dog and a keychain for the person who walks it. A household ordering five pieces, one for each member of the family, receives the full 30%. Because the tiers stack on top of the current sale prices, five $69 figurines come to $241.50 in total, less than half of their $495 regular price."Most of the photos people care about never leave their phone," Janson said. "Black Friday is when gift lists get written, so we start our holiday production schedule at the same moment. Someone who orders this week can see their preview, approve it, and still have time to wrap it before Christmas."How a SnapFig keepsake is madeEvery custom figurine from a photo begins with a single upload. SnapFig's artists prepare a free digital preview, and crafting begins only after the customer approves it, so there is no guesswork about the finished piece. Each figure is then hand-finished in premium full-colour resin with a smooth matte surface, from hairstyle and clothing down to a pet's markings, and shipped in gift-ready packaging. Customers who need to change a photo or detail can contact support within 12 hours of ordering at no charge, and any piece that arrives damaged or with a manufacturing defect is remade free of charge.To complete the display, the Black Friday Favorites section adds accessories at sale prices, including the Warm LED Wooden Heart Dome Light ($19.90), the Floating Figurine Photo Display Frame ($15.90) and Miniature Themed Dioramas with café, ice cream and cat scenes ($14.98).The brand's community has grown alongside its products. More than 500 creator videos featuring SnapFig gifts have drawn over 10 million views, SnapFig gifts carry a 4.9-star customer rating, and the Custom Figure Keychain alone has more than 1,300 customer reviews.After Black Friday, SnapFig will move into its Christmas promotion. Customers who want the Black Friday tiers and holiday delivery together are encouraged to order before November 27.About SnapFigSnapFig (snapfigures) is a premium custom gift brand that turns digital memories into one-of-a-kind keepsakes. Its range includes custom figurines of people and pets, personalized figure keychains and bag charms, custom face plush dolls, Christmas ornaments, and embossed LED wood photo frames. Every order starts with a free digital preview that the customer approves before crafting begins, and each piece is hand-finished in premium resin and shipped worldwide.

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SnapFig Opens Black Friday Early With Up to 30% Off Custom Figurines From Photos News Provided By DreamMarket Limited October 22, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, Technology



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