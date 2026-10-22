FROM GAME NIGHT TO GIFT NIGHT: HOOTENANNY GAMES BRINGS PLAYFUL FUN TO THE HOLIDAY SEASON

HOOTENANNY GAMES BRINGS PLAYFUL FUN TO THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Husband-and-Wife-Founded Nashville Game Company Grows Its Award-Winning Line-up with New Releases, Fresh Designs and Games Made for Bringing People Together

- Whitney Kimerling, Co-Founder and Chief Creative OfficerNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hootenanny Games, the Nashville-based game company founded in 2023 by husband-and-wife duo Whitney and Alex Kimerling, is bringing families and friends together this holiday season with an expanding lineup of award-winning games for nearly every age, occasion and personality. With affordable options for stocking stuffers, family game nights, Hanukkah celebrations and host/hostess gifts, Hootenanny Games makes it easy to give the gift of fun.This holiday season, Hootenanny Games introduces its new Artist Collection, debuting with Mahjong Playing Cards featuring original artwork by Nashville artist Amanda Norman. Fan-favorite Snarkas gets a colorful new look and new price, and two new $9.99 holiday card games, Santa Shuffle and Dizzy Dreidel, available at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, bring fast-paced fun to Christmas and Hanukkah gatherings.“When Alex and I started Hootenanny Games, we wanted to create games that give people a reason to gather around a table, put everything else aside and just have fun together,” said Whitney Kimerling, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer.“It's been incredible to watch Hootenanny Games grow in just a few short years, but everything we do still comes back to creating those moments of connection.”“We never wanted to make one kind of game for one kind of player,” added Alex Kimerling, Co-Founder and President.“Our goal is to build a collection with something for everyone. The holidays are the perfect reflection of what Hootenanny is all about: bringing people together, sharing laughs and making memories.”The holiday gift lineup includes:HOST/HOSTESS GIFTSMahjong Playing Cards, The Artist Collection (NEW!)A beautifully designed set featuring the florals, moths and ginger jars of Nashville artist Amanda Norman, whose work has appeared in Traditional Home and House Beautiful. The cards play exactly like traditional mahjong tiles in a travel-friendly format, tucked into a magnetic-closure gift box with pearlescent dice. Use with your preferred rules card, sold separately.MSRP: $24.99 | AmazonVERSESLife's wild, rude and downright cringe moments get a soundtrack in this hilarious party game! Players pair Moment Cards with Song Cards featuring popular hits from past decades, hoping their musical match gets voted the funniest. Ages 14+ | MSRP: $21.99 | 3–6 Players | 15 Minutes | AmazonSTOCKING STUFFER IDEASSanta Shuffle (NEW!)Festive chaos meets fast-paced family fun! Players race to empty their hands while surprise Challenge Cards introduce silly twists, including chasing a reindeer. Easy to learn and compact enough for stockings, gift exchanges and holiday gatherings.Ages 7+ | MSRP: $9.99 | 2–6 Players | 15 Minutes | Barnes & Noble, AmazonSnarkas (NEW LOOK, NEW PRICE!)Collect shiny gems, capture cards and outsmart opponents in this competitive card game. Match and add cards to steal from rivals, or play a ZAP card to sweep them all. The player with the most gems wins!Ages 7+ | MSRP: $9.99 | 2–4 Players | 15 Minutes | AmazonHANUKKAH GIFTSDizzy Dreidel (NEW!)A fast-paced spin on Hanukkah game night! Players race to empty their hands while festive Challenge Cards, including the Leaning Latke, add movement, laughter and friendly competition. Perfect for family celebrations and holiday gifting.Ages 7+ | MSRP: $9.99 | 2–6 Players | 15 Minutes | Barnes & Noble, AmazonFAMILY GAMESFeelin' Cute (AWARD-WINNING)How well do you know your friends' opinions on adorable animals? One player, the "cuteness boss," ranks animals from cutest to least cute while everyone else guesses their order. The game also inspired Hootenanny's nationwide Top Dog search, which put 145 real dogs into Feelin' Cute: Top Dog, coming in 2027.Ages 6+ | MSRP: $24.99 | 2–8 Players | 15 Minutes | AmazonSneaky Scallywags (NEW!)Ahoy, mateys! Rival pirate crews perform synchronized hand actions while secretly hiding gold coins. Guess which hand holds the treasure, bluff your opponents and beware of cursed coins in this lively pirate party game.Ages 8+ | MSRP: $24.99 | 4+ Players | 15 Minutes | AmazonDisco Island Escape (AWARD-WINNING)Disco Ball Mountain has erupted, and the dancing lemurs must escape! Play color cards to move your lemurs toward safety while sending opponents back to the start with Disco Fever. A groovy mix of strategy and friendly competition.Ages 8+ | MSRP: $24.99 | 2–4 Players | 30 Minutes | AmazonEarly Bird (AWARD-WINNING)The quickest bird rules the roost! Race to discard numbered bird food cards while dodging squirrels, building birdhouses and chasing a squishy foam worm. Combining Speed-style gameplay with energetic challenges, Early Bird keeps everyone moving.Ages 7+ | MSRP: $21.99 | 2–6 Players | 15 Minutes | AmazonFloats McGoats (AWARD-WINNING)Shipwrecked goats need rescuing! Players strategically build rafts from scattered wood, compete for space and dodge a lurking shark. It's every wee goat for themself in this hilarious seafaring strategy game.Ages 10+ | MSRP: $24.99 | 2–4 Players | 15–30 Minutes | AmazonSIXEM (FAN FAVORITE!)Roll fast in this high-energy dice bingo game! Spin to determine the winning pattern, then race to mark six Xs in a row. Use your dice to advance your board or sabotage opponents in this fast-paced family competition.Ages 10+ | MSRP: $21.99 | 2–4 Players | 15–30 Minutes | AmazonSIXEM SOUR PATCH KIDS (AWARD-WINNING)A mischievous twist on SIXEM! Choose a SOUR PATCH KIDS board, reveal the winning pattern and race to six Xs in a row. Play SOUR to erase opponents' Xs or SWEET to help others. Every round brings a new surprise!Ages 13+ | MSRP: $21.99 | 2–5 Players | 15–30 Minutes | AmazonHootenanny games are available at playhootenanny, Amazon and select retailers, with availability varying by title. Visit the website for additional information and instructional videos, or follow @playhootenanny on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Kelley DeVincentis

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FROM GAME NIGHT TO GIFT NIGHT: HOOTENANNY GAMES BRINGS PLAYFUL FUN TO THE HOLIDAY SEASON News Provided By Southard Communications Inc, October 22, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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