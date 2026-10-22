Assam CM Announces Rs 208-Crore Super-Speciality Hospital At Tezpur Medical College

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 22 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that a Rs 208-crore super-speciality hospital at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital will bring advanced medical facilities closer to patients in northern Assam, reducing the need for families to travel long distances for specialised treatment.

The proposed facility will have seven specialised departments, according to the Chief Minister, who shared the information in a post on social media platform X.

"Families should be able to focus on recovery without the burden of travelling far for treatment," CM Sarma said, highlighting the importance of expanding access to advanced healthcare services within the region.

The super-speciality hospital is expected to strengthen the existing medical infrastructure at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital and improve access to specialised medical care for patients from Sonitpur and neighbouring districts.

The initiative is significant for patients in northern Assam, where access to advanced medical facilities can involve travelling to larger healthcare centres, including Guwahati, depending on the nature of the illness and the treatment required.

The addition of specialised departments is expected to expand the range of medical services available locally, potentially easing the financial and logistical burden on patients and their families.

However, details regarding the seven departments, the construction timeline, the proposed bed capacity and the expected commissioning date were not immediately available.

The announcement comes as Assam continues to focus on strengthening its healthcare infrastructure through the expansion of medical colleges, hospitals and specialised treatment facilities.

Over the years, the state has expanded its network of medical colleges to improve access to medical education and healthcare services beyond Guwahati.

Such investments are aimed at reducing the concentration of advanced treatment facilities in a few urban centres and improving healthcare access across the state.

Tezpur Medical College and Hospital serves as an important healthcare institution for Sonitpur and surrounding areas.

The proposed super-speciality facility is expected to further enhance its capacity to cater to patients requiring advanced medical intervention.