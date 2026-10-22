Circular Library Hosts Stillness & Tea Workshop In Venice With Sovereign Studios

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 20, 2026 5:15 am - Circular Library partners with Sovereign Studios and Leleforest for an evening of guided meditation and a warm tea bar in Venice, Los Angeles, CA on October 22.

VENICE, LOS ANGELES, CA - Circular Library has officially announced its upcoming wellness gathering, the "Stillness & Tea Workshop," taking place on Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Venice, Los Angeles, CA. Co-hosted in collaboration with Sovereign Studios, this intimate event offers the local community an intentional retreat from the pace of daily life, emphasizing mindfulness, quiet reflection, and holistic well-being.

The evening centers on cultivating intentional stillness through a restorative, guided meditation practice designed to cultivate deep presence and physical relaxation. Following the meditation session, attendees are invited to gather around a warm tea bar presented by Leleforest, where curated hot tea preparations offer a grounding sensory experience that encourages quiet conversation and mindful connection.

Priced at an accessible $10 per person, the workshop reflects a shared philosophy of accessible, intentional gathering. Partner brand Sovereign Studios-an apparel label celebrated for its commitment to high-quality natural fibers, slow living, and understated restraint-joins Circular Library in curating an environment built around quiet elegance and conscious living. The event brings together community members seeking to establish wellness practices rooted in simplicity and calm.

Held in the heart of Venice, the gathering highlights the power of tactile, mindful experiences in modern urban life. By combining structured breath and meditation work with the soothing ritual of tea appreciation, the organizers aim to provide a welcoming refuge for individuals looking to decompress, restore mental balance, and cultivate present-moment awareness.

Registration for the "Stillness & Tea Workshop" is currently OPEN to the public. Due to the quiet and contemplative nature of the gathering, capacity is limited to maintain a serene atmosphere. Interested participants are encouraged to reserve their entry in advance via the official event website.

About Circular Library

Circular Library is a community-focused platform and retail space in Venice, California, dedicated to promoting sustainable living, mindful consumption, and artistic collaboration through curated events, workshops, and retail concepts.

About Sovereign Studios

Sovereign Studios is a conscious apparel brand centered on natural fibers, mindful living, and quiet restraint. The label crafts timeless garments designed to align with a intentional, grounded lifestyle.

About Leleforest

Leleforest is a modern tea studio specializing in thoughtfully sourced loose-leaf teas, reimagining traditional tea culture through serene, shared experiences and mindful brewing.

**Media Contact:**

Circular Library

Website: