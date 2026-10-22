WLS Expands Fire Risk Assessment Services Across London

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 20, 2026 9:35 am - WLS has officially expanded its commercial fire safety offerings to include professional fire risk assessments for businesses, landlords, and facility managers across London.

LONDON, 20 October 2026 - WLS has expanded its commercial fire safety offering by providing professional fire risk assessments to businesses and organisations throughout London.

The service has been introduced to help commercial property owners, landlords, facilities managers and responsible persons identify potential fire hazards, evaluate existing precautions and understand the measures required to manage fire risk within their premises.

Fire risk assessments form an important part of an organisation's wider fire safety responsibilities and should consider areas including potential sources of ignition, people at risk, escape routes, fire detection and warning systems, emergency lighting, firefighting equipment and existing fire safety procedures.

WLS's expansion into fire risk assessments complements its established commercial fire alarm operations, allowing the company to provide clients with a broader understanding of the fire safety requirements within their buildings.

The service is available for a wide range of commercial environments, including offices, residential developments, educational establishments, healthcare facilities and other workplaces across London.

Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS, said:

“A fire alarm is an essential part of protecting a building, but effective fire safety goes much further than the equipment installed on the walls and ceilings."

“Our fire risk assessment service gives businesses a structured assessment of their premises, identifies areas that may require attention and helps the responsible person understand the steps they need to take. Our aim is to help clients maintain the highest possible standards of fire safety and keep on top of their responsibilities.”

WLS is now accepting enquiries for commercial fire risk assessments across London.

About WLS

With over 40 years of experience, WLS provides comprehensive fire and security solutions across London and the South East. The company's services include commercial fire alarms, fire risk assessments, access control, CCTV, intercom systems, automated gates and ongoing system maintenance.

For media inquiries:

Contact: Elliott Martin

Tel: 0208 676 4300

Email: [email protected]

Web: wls