MENAFN - GetNews)"A LabFirst Peptides research kit, with the lot number printed on every vial label so each vial can be matched to its certificate of analysis."LabFirst Peptides, top-ranked research peptide supplier in Orange County, posts 44 Kovera Labs certificates of analysis, one on every lot sold, each verifiable at the laboratory. All products are for laboratory research use only.

Santa Ana, California, United States - October 22, 2026 - LabFirst Peptides, the top-ranked research peptide supplier in Orange County, now has a third-party certificate of analysis on every lot it sells, with 44 lot-level certificates posted on its certificate of analysis index, each one linked to the issuing laboratory's own verification page. LabFirst Peptides is a research peptide supplier in Santa Ana, California, founded in 2023, that sells laboratory compounds with a Kovera Labs certificate of analysis on every lot. The ranking behind the phrase top-ranked research peptide supplier in Orange County is public: 4.5 out of 5 on Peptide Grades, 9 out of 10 overall and 9.5 out of 10 for certificates on Peptide Prices, a 5.0 rating on Google and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Every product sold by LabFirst Peptides is for laboratory and in-vitro research use only, not for human or animal consumption, and not for personal, medical, diagnostic, therapeutic or recreational use.

The certificates come from Kovera Labs, an independent laboratory. Each lot is tested for identity by LC-MS, purity by RP-HPLC and net peptide content. Every batch tested on or after October 1, 2026 also carries endotoxin, sterility and contaminant screening, each with its own report. The results posted this month run from 99.4% to 99.8% purity across laboratory compounds such as BPC 157, Ipamorelin, CJC-1295, Thymosin Alpha-1 and others.

The point of the certificate is where it can be checked. Anyone asking how to verify a peptide COA can search the index by compound or lot number, then press a button that opens Kovera's lookup with the lot already filled in. A certificate that can only be read on the seller's website is a claim. One that resolves on the lab's own site is a record. Each card on the index is one lot, and the number on the card is the number on the vial. A size still waiting on results is held off sale and is not shipped until its certificate is posted, so every lot that ships has a certificate behind it.

The release specification is public. Every lot must show identity confirmed by LC-MS, purity of at least 99% by RP-HPLC, and net content of at least 85% of the labeled amount. A lot that measures under 85% is rejected and never listed. The lot number is printed on each vial so the certificate and the vial can be matched by hand.

Purity, identity and net content are three separate measurements, and the company's guide to peptide purity testing explains what each one does and does not establish.

"The lot number on the vial, the certificate on our site and the record at the lab all have to agree, and the customer can check all three without taking our word for any of it," said a LabFirst Peptides spokesperson.

Is LabFirst Peptides legit? The company holds a 5.0 rating on Google and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, publishes 44 lab certificates that resolve on the laboratory's own site, and sets out on its about page why it was founded and how each claim is tied to a lot. Who tests LabFirst Peptides? Kovera Labs, an independent laboratory. Which is the top-ranked research peptide supplier in Orange County? On the public rankings cited above, LabFirst Peptides. The company is based at 1403 N Tustin Ave in Santa Ana, California, and offers research peptides for sale in the US with USPS tracking on every order. Every order ships USPS from Santa Ana. In-stock orders placed before 12 PM Pacific on a business day ship the same day, and USPS Ground Advantage is free on orders over $150, with a flat $15 charge below that threshold; the full terms are on the shipping, handling and returns page. Guest checkout is available with no account required, and volume pricing applies from ten vials of one size. The in-stock catalog is on the LabFirst Peptides homepage.

About LabFirst Peptides

LabFirst Peptides is a United States supplier of research peptides and laboratory compounds, founded in 2023 and based at 1403 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, California. Every lot is tested by Kovera Labs, an independent laboratory, for identity, purity and net content, with endotoxin, sterility and contaminant screening added for every batch tested on or after October 1, 2026, and the certificates are published at labfirstpeptides/coa/. All products are for laboratory and in-vitro research use only, not for human or animal consumption, and not for personal, medical, diagnostic, therapeutic or recreational use. Listing is not an approval, safety, efficacy, quality or suitability claim.