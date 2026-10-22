MENAFN - GetNews) PG&E's $1,000 Standard used EV rebate takes complete applications until Nov. 11, 2026. From Nov. 12, only income-qualified customers are eligible.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - October 22, 2026 - PG&E residential electric customers who buy or lease a used electric vehicle have until November 11, 2026 to submit a complete application for the $1,000 Standard option of PG&E's Pre-Owned EV Rebate. The program's website states: "To be considered for a Standard Rebate, a complete application must be submitted by November 11, 2026. Starting November 12, 2026, only income-qualified customers will be eligible for a rebate." The same notice says the deadline has been extended, so the date replaces an earlier one.

The program has two rebate levels. The Standard option pays $1,000 to eligible applicants. The Rebate Plus option pays $4,000 to income-qualified applicants. An applicant can qualify for Rebate Plus through enrollment in a listed public assistance program, such as CalFresh, LIHEAP or income-qualified Medi-Cal, or through household income within the limit for their county and household size. PG&E publishes those limits through a ZIP code lookup on the program site. An applicant who receives the Standard rebate cannot apply later for the difference.

To qualify, the applicant must be an active PG&E residential electric customer. The PG&E account does not have to be in the applicant's name. Gas-only PG&E customers who get electricity from a municipal utility are not eligible. The vehicle must be a pre-owned battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle with a battery of at least 8 kWh, registered to the applicant at the PG&E service address, and it must stay registered to the applicant in California for at least 20 months. A vehicle the applicant first leased new and then bought out counts as new and is not eligible. Under the program's terms and conditions, the purchase price must be at least the rebate amount.

Timing matters. Applicants apply after the purchase or lease, and the application must be successfully submitted within 90 days of that date. The program counts an application as submitted only when the form is complete, every supporting document is uploaded and the applicant has received a confirmation email. The 90 days do not extend the Standard deadline: a buyer who signs in early November has only until November 11 to finish a complete Standard application.

The application asks for two numbers from the PG&E bill, the account number and the electric service agreement ID. It also asks for the vehicle's registration card showing the PG&E service address, the applicant's current California driver license, and every page of the purchase or lease agreement. For a private-party sale, the Certificate of Title takes the place of the agreement. Rebate Plus applicants add proof of enrollment in a public assistance program, or IRS Form 4506-C and the program's household income summary form.

The program's terms and conditions say rebate funds are limited and available first come, first served, and that the program may be terminated at any time. The program is funded by the California Air Resources Board's Low Carbon Fuel Standard and managed by the Center for Sustainable Energy. It is not funded by customer or ratepayer dollars.

The federal credit for used clean vehicles is no longer part of the calculation. According to IRS fact sheet FS-2025-05, the Section 25E credit "will not be allowed with respect to any vehicle acquired after September 30, 2025."

DuloCore, an independent guide to California home-energy rebates, has published a plain-language guide to the program at

The guide sets out who qualifies, each deadline and each document, and shows the date it was last checked against PG&E's program material. It is free to read and needs no account.

Buyers should confirm the current rules on PG&E's program site, pge, before they buy. DuloCore is not affiliated with PG&E or the Center for Sustainable Energy and receives no payment from vehicle manufacturers. DuloCore does not provide tax, legal or financial advice.

About DuloCore:

DuloCore is an independent guide to California home-energy rebates. It publishes what state, local and utility programs pay and who qualifies, with the date each page was checked against the program's own material. Homeowners apply to each program themselves. Learn more at