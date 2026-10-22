Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Ministry Dismantles 6 Water Thefts In Sahab

Ministry Dismantles 6 Water Thefts In Sahab


Date: 2026-10-22 09:10:01

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) -Ministry of Water and Irrigation/Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) on Thursday busted a series of illegal water pipeline connections in the Sahab district on Thursday during a targeted inspection campaign.

According to the ministry statement, inspectors detected 6 illegal taps on main pipelines used to siphon off water resources.

Teams disconnected the illegal fixtures, restored the affected infrastructure, and filed official seizure reports into the incident.

The ministry referred the cases for investigation and prosecution to apprehend the perpetrators.

//Petra// HA

MENAFN22102026000117011021ID1111850559


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search