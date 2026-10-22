Ministry Dismantles 6 Water Thefts In Sahab

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) -Ministry of Water and Irrigation/Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) on Thursday busted a series of illegal water pipeline connections in the Sahab district on Thursday during a targeted inspection campaign.

According to the ministry statement, inspectors detected 6 illegal taps on main pipelines used to siphon off water resources.

Teams disconnected the illegal fixtures, restored the affected infrastructure, and filed official seizure reports into the incident.

The ministry referred the cases for investigation and prosecution to apprehend the perpetrators.

//Petra// HA