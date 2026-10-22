Economic, Social Council Reviews Tourism Sector Challenges, Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- The Economic and Social Council (ESC), in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, held a consultation session Thursday to review private-sector perspectives on the challenges, investment opportunities and development priorities facing Jordan's tourism industry.

The session focused on the findings of a NOISE analysis conducted as part of a broader study assessing the tourism sector's economic importance, competitiveness and return on investment.

According to an ESC statement, the study aims to identify opportunities for improving the sector's performance and strengthening its contribution to the national economy in line with the Economic Modernization Vision.

President of the ESC, Musa Shteiwi, said the NOISE analysis represents only one component of the study and should not be viewed as reflecting its full findings or scope. He explained that the broader assessment examines the sector's economic significance, competitiveness, investment climate, legislative and regulatory environment, and return on investment.

Shteiwi emphasized the importance of consulting private-sector representatives to incorporate their expertise and observations into the study, helping develop comprehensive recommendations and a practical roadmap for improving the sector's competitiveness and sustainability.

The NOISE analysis examined the sector's needs, opportunities, areas for improvement, strengths, exceptions, and challenges from the private sector's perspective, with the aim of identifying priorities and developing actionable recommendations.

Participants discussed challenges facing tourism businesses, opportunities to attract investment and improve tourism services and products, and the need for a more supportive investment and regulatory environment. They also stressed the importance of stronger coordination among relevant institutions to address the sector's needs and development priorities.

The study will assess Jordan's tourism competitiveness against regional and other competing destinations, the economic and social returns on tourism investment, the sector's contribution to sustainable local development, and the effectiveness of road connections between tourist sites. Its findings will inform a national roadmap outlining policies, recommendations, and implementation measures to strengthen the industry's competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

The study involves analyzing official domestic and international data, reviewing relevant research, and conducting field visits and consultations with public- and private-sector stakeholders.

A broader meeting will be held with tourism representatives and relevant authorities to review the draft findings and agree on recommendations and the proposed roadmap.

//Petra// AJ