Jordan, Syria Discuss Strategic Projects Ahead Of November Coordination Council Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held extensive talks Thursday with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Shaibani on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing strategic cooperation between the two countries.

During their meeting in Aqaba, the ministers reaffirmed the deep ties between Jordan and Syria and their commitment to developing relations into a strategic partnership across various sectors.

They discussed preparations for the third session of the Jordanian-Syrian Higher Coordination Council, scheduled to take place in Damascus on Nov. 8 and 9, 2026, and reviewed progress in implementing the outcomes of the council's second session, held in Amman last April.

The ministers agreed to continue discussions on priority strategic projects in food security, energy, water and transport, as well as other feasible initiatives, during the upcoming council session.

Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering support for Syria's reconstruction on foundations that safeguard its unity, sovereignty, security, stability and territorial integrity, protect its citizens and uphold the rights of all Syrians. He stressed that Syria's security and stability are essential to regional security and stability.

The ministers renewed their condemnation of repeated Israeli attacks and incursions into Syrian territory, calling for an immediate end to what they described as flagrant violations of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, international law, the UN Charter and Israel's obligations under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. They also called for an end to Israel's occupation of Syrian territories and respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Safadi and Shaibani reaffirmed Jordan's and Syria's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and their support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security, stability, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents.

They reiterated their condemnation of attacks by the Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia, including the targeting of civilians and civilian and economic facilities, describing them as serious violations of international law and assaults on Saudi sovereignty and security.

The talks also addressed regional developments and efforts to end the escalation, restore calm, and strengthen regional security and stability.

The ministers agreed to maintain consultations and coordination across various fields and follow up on implementing bilateral agreements to advance relations and serve the interests of both countries and their peoples.

//Petra// AJ