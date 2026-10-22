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PDTRA Announces Sunday Road Closure In Wadi Musa

PDTRA Announces Sunday Road Closure In Wadi Musa


Date: 2026-10-22 09:09:53

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Oct. 22 (Petra) -Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) announced a temporary road closure in Wadi Musa region on Sunday, Oc. 25, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

In its statement, the PDTRA said the closure affects the stretch connecting the Petra College of Tourism and Archaeology to Tourism Street to perform concrete work for the Al-Dara Development Project.

The authority urged drivers and residents to follow the detour routes shown on official traffic maps and obey on-site safety signage.

Regular traffic flow is expected to resume immediately after the scheduled work concludes.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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