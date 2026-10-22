PDTRA Announces Sunday Road Closure In Wadi Musa

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Oct. 22 (Petra) -Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) announced a temporary road closure in Wadi Musa region on Sunday, Oc. 25, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

In its statement, the PDTRA said the closure affects the stretch connecting the Petra College of Tourism and Archaeology to Tourism Street to perform concrete work for the Al-Dara Development Project.

The authority urged drivers and residents to follow the detour routes shown on official traffic maps and obey on-site safety signage.

Regular traffic flow is expected to resume immediately after the scheduled work concludes.

//Petra// HA