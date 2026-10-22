PDTRA Announces Sunday Road Closure In Wadi Musa
Petra, Oct. 22 (Petra) -Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) announced a temporary road closure in Wadi Musa region on Sunday, Oc. 25, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
In its statement, the PDTRA said the closure affects the stretch connecting the Petra College of Tourism and Archaeology to Tourism Street to perform concrete work for the Al-Dara Development Project.
The authority urged drivers and residents to follow the detour routes shown on official traffic maps and obey on-site safety signage.
Regular traffic flow is expected to resume immediately after the scheduled work concludes.
//Petra// HA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment