ZFZ's Total Trade Volume Reaches JD2.789Bln In 1St 9 Months 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) – The total trade volume in Zarqa Free Zone (ZFZ) amounted for approximately JD2.789 billion during the first nine months of this year. In its statement, the zone said this figure reflects the zone's "significant" economic and commercial activity and its "pivotal" role in supporting import, export, re-export, and transit operations.

During the January-September period of this year, 31,841 loaded trucks entered the zone, while 18,217 loaded trucks, carrying various types of goods, departed.

These movements were part of "diverse" commercial operations, including transit and re-export, destined for neighboring countries and international markets.

The zone serves as a "key" pillar of the Kingdom's investment and trade ecosystem.

It also hosts a "wide" range of commercial, industrial, and service-oriented activities, including automotive showrooms and logistics services, which contributes to the national economy, facilitates the flow of goods, and strengthenes Jordan's position in regional and international trade and transit.

These indicators underscore the zone's "vital" role in facilitating the movement and handling of goods, while stimulating related sectors, such as transport, customs clearance, warehousing, and auxiliary commercial services.

This situation, in turn, enhances "efficiency" of supply chains and boosts the "competitiveness" of the Kingdom's investment and business environment.

//Petra//AG