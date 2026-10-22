Senate President Calls For Using AI, Film To Document Jordan's History, Heritage

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez on Thursday called for using artificial intelligence, filmmaking and digital technologies to document Jordan's history and cultural heritage as part of the national Jordanian Narrative project.

Chairing a joint Senate committee meeting with Culture Minister Mustafa Rawashdeh, Fayez stressed the need for the project to provide a comprehensive account of Jordan's political, historical, cultural and social development, including the traditions and customs that have shaped Jordanian society over the centuries.

The meeting brought together the Senate's Culture, Youth and Sports Committee, chaired by Senator Haifa Najjar, and its Tourism and Heritage Committee, chaired by Senator Michel Nazzal, to review progress on the project and explore ways to develop it.

Fayez emphasized the importance of documenting Jordan's history through audiovisual content presented in accessible formats, particularly for school and university students, to ensure that future generations can understand and appreciate the country's heritage.

He also called for highlighting Jordan's international humanitarian role, its contributions to promoting values of compassion and fraternity, and its efforts to uphold the principles of Islam, including the Amman Message launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II.

Fayez stressed the importance of documenting the civilizations that flourished on Jordanian soil, from the Nabataeans and earlier periods to subsequent eras, noting that the Kingdom is home to historical and archaeological evidence dating back millions of years.

Najjar said the Jordanian Narrative project plays a vital role in strengthening national identity and connecting younger generations with the country's historical and cultural roots.

She called for documenting traditional folklore, oral histories and historical landmarks, while using digital platforms to present engaging educational content and encourage young people to participate in preserving the nation's collective memory.

Nazzal highlighted the importance of integrating culture, tourism and heritage to showcase Jordan's historical legacy and strengthen cultural tourism as a contributor to the national economy.

He stressed the need to connect archaeological and heritage sites with the stories behind them, enriching visitors' experiences and reinforcing Jordan's standing as a destination with a rich and diverse cultural heritage.

For his part, Rawashdeh reviewed the ministry's efforts to implement the Jordanian Narrative project as a continuation of the royal national initiative, "Jordan: The Land and the People," launched by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

He said the ministry is working to expand the project across all governorates by documenting national memory, significant historical events and cultural landmarks, while adopting modern approaches to presenting cultural and educational content that appeals to younger generations.

Rawashdeh emphasized the importance of coordinating efforts among government institutions, cultural organizations and local communities, and involving Jordanians in documenting their history and traditions. These efforts, he said, would help establish a reliable national reference that preserves Jordan's collective memory and passes it on accurately to future generations.

Members of the joint committee reaffirmed their commitment to continued coordination with the Ministry of Culture to support the project, develop its presentation methods and strengthen public awareness of Jordan's history, cultural heritage and national identity.

//Petra// AJ