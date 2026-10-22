Russian Forces Strike Food Production Facility In Odesa Region, Fire Extinguished

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A civilian enterprise that produces food came under attack. The administrative building was almost completely gutted by fire following a direct hit," Kiper wrote.

According to him, no one was injured in the attack.

The Odesa regional office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the enemy strike damaged a two-story administrative building at the facility. More than 30 rescuers were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

The agency later reported that firefighters had extinguished the blaze at the facility.

According to the Bessarabia news outlet, Russian forces attacked the Titan food production facility in the Kiliia community of the Izmail district for a second time overnight on October 22. The strike destroyed the facility's administrative building, which was constructed in 2007.

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According to the facility's owner, Ihor Kapitan, Russian drones struck Titan's production workshop and storage facilities overnight on October 21, while the administrative building came under attack the following night. A fire broke out, affecting a total area of 650 square meters.

Kapitan said that the first floor of the administrative building housed a bakery and premises used to produce semi-finished food products. These areas were also damaged.

Kapitan stressed that no one was injured in the second attack.