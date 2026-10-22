Putin Will Not Risk Using Nuclear Weapons Because He Would Lose Allies Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the remarks on The Diary of a CEO podcast, hosted by British entrepreneur and investor Steven Bartlett, Ukrinform reports.

"I don't think they [the Russians] will risk using nuclear weapons, because then they definitely won't have any allies, I'm sure of that," Zelensky said.

According to him, if nuclear weapons were used once, this would open the door to their use in other conflicts as well, which would be catastrophic.

"That is why I think Putin will not risk using nuclear weapons," the president said.

Zelensky: If there had been an order to retake Crimea in 2014, there would have been no full-scale war

In June, the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said the Russian regime had stepped up its nuclear threats, once again demonstrating the Kremlin's complete unwillingness to pursue a diplomatic settlement of its war against Ukraine. In particular, an opinion piece published in the government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta openly advocated using tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses.