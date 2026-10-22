Defense Forces Strike EW Station In Russia's Bryansk Region And Military Depot In Luhansk Region
Among the targets struck was an electronic warfare station in the Gulevka area of the Bryansk Oblast in the Russian Federation.
“The destruction of electronic warfare assets expands the Ukrainian Defense Forces' capabilities to effectively deploy unmanned aerial systems,” the General Staff emphasized.
They also succeeded in striking a command and observation post of a Russian army unit near Vyshneve in the Zaporizhzhia region and an enemy logistics depot near Zolotarivka in the Luhansk region.Read also: Number of Russian drones used in southern Ukraine remains largely unchanged – military
Among the targets struck was a command post for the Russian invaders' drones in the Lankove area of Zaporizhzhia region. The General Staff explains that striking such targets reduces the aggressor country's ability to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and frontline communities with drones.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two Russian air defense systems that were targeting Ukrainian aircraft.
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