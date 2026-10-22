Book On Kazakh Writer Abish Kekilbayev Presented At Baku Int'l Book Fair

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 12th Baku International Book Fair brings together publishers, authors, researchers, and book lovers from Azerbaijan and abroad.

Held under the theme "Life Is Bigger Than the Screen: One Child, One Book, One Real World," this year's fair aims to encourage children to read and foster interest in books.

The fair programme includes book presentations, meetings with writers, discussions, and other literary and cultural events. With participants from 32 countries, the fair also provides opportunities to discover new publications and strengthen international cultural ties.

On October 21, one event at the fair was the presentation of the Azerbaijani edition of Korifey (The Luminary), a book by Kazakh writer, publicist, and statesman Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov.

Published under the auspices of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and translated into Azerbaijani by Khanim Aydin and Rabiga Nazimgizi, the book explores the life, literary career, and public activities of Abish Kekilbayev, a prominent Kazakh writer, thinker, and statesman.

Speaking at the presentation, Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, highlighted the importance of the publication in introducing Kekilbayev's literary and intellectual legacy to a wider audience. She expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani edition would help promote the shared cultural heritage of Turkic peoples and strengthen literary ties between their countries.

Alim Bayel, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, spoke about Kekilbayev's lasting place in Kazakh intellectual history. He noted that publishing the book in Azerbaijani would help strengthen cultural relations between the two countries and support continued humanitarian cooperation.

Academician Isa Habibbayli, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and Academician Nizami Jafarov, Director of the Atatürk Center in Azerbaijan, also highlighted the importance of academic and literary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

They emphasized Kekilbayev's contribution to Kazakh literature and intellectual thought, noting that translations of significant literary works help deepen mutual understanding between the two nations.

During the event, translators Khanim Aydin and Rabiga Nazimgizi shared insights into the translation process and the importance of making the work available to Azerbaijani readers.

Author Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov also spoke about the book's creation, Kekilbayev's life and literary career, and his contribution to Kazakh literature and intellectual thought.

He shared personal recollections of his acquaintance with Kekilbayev and discussed the significance of introducing the writer's legacy to a wider readership.

Photos: Azer Ibrahimov/ Azertag