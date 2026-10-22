Netanyahu Denies Report On Planned Iran Attack

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected on Thursday a Financial Times report claiming that United States President Donald Trump had blocked a planned Israeli military offensive against Iran earlier this month.

"This report is not true. I'm not going to get into correcting this biased report," Netanyahu told Israel's Channel 7. He did not specify which parts of the report he disputed.

The British media outlet reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the matter, that Israeli forces had prepared several days of strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure and government sites over the weekend of October 10.

However, Trump reportedly opposed restarting hostilities ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections.