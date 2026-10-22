Ali Abdalvand

Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of British Columbia

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I am an Emergency Physician practicing full-time across Fraser Health emergency departments and a healthcare leader dedicated to advancing clinical care, health technology, and medical education.

Alongside my clinical practice, I hold academic appointments as a Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at both the University of British Columbia (UBC) and Simon Fraser University (SFU). I serve as the Smart Hospital Advisor for the Fraser Health Authority and as the Business Development Officer for the Advancement in Medicine (AIM) project, where I focus on applying health AI, data science, and governance frameworks to streamline clinical workflows and modernize regional hospital operations.

I completed my Physician Leadership and Administration Fellowship in 2024 through the UBC Department of Emergency Medicine, Brigham Health, and Harvard. My commitment to global executive education extends to my work with the International Emergency Department Leadership Institute, where I serve as Course Director for the AI in medical leadership course and instructor, teaching leadership and operational strategy to healthcare executives worldwide. Beyond my health authority and academic roles, I serve as Chief Medical Officer and Principal for Elewanna and sit on the Board of Directors for the Western Medtech Society, leveraging my background as a former venture co-founder, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Medical Officer to help bridge the gap between emerging medical technologies and frontline healthcare systems.

–present Associate Professor of Emergencey Medicine, University of British Columbia

2016 University of Calgary, Emergency Medicine

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