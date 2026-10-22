Hollywood Star Adrien Brody Brings Message Of Hope, Art Gift To Samarkand Summit

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Hasnah Jusid

SAMARKAND (Uzbekistan), Oct 22 (NNN) – Hollywood actor Adrien Brody, known for his memorable roles in The Pianist and Peaky Blinders, made a special appearance at a children's wellbeing summit here, sharing a heartfelt message of hope and compassion.

The two-time Academy Award winner, who also starred in The Brutalist, surprised delegates at the closing ceremony of the World Summit on Investing in Children's Wellbeing on Thursday with an impromptu speech.

He also presented a personal gift to Shakhnoza Mirziyoyeva, first deputy director of Uzbekistan's National Agency for Social Protection.

Brody, who greeted the audience with“Assalamualaikum”, said he was deeply moved by the efforts of world leaders and organisers to improve the lives of vulnerable children.

Reflecting on his upbringing in a working-class neighbourhood in New York City, he credited his father, a public school teacher, and his mother, an artist and photographer, with nurturing his creativity and imagination despite their challenging surroundings.

He said their love and encouragement had played an important role in shaping his life, long before he found success in Hollywood.

“We each all have a moral obligation to be there for not only our own children, but the children we encounter in life,” he said.

Brody stressed that listening to children, recognising their worth and encouraging their individuality could help them develop courage and hope in an increasingly divided world.

“Without that hope, there will be no prosperity. And without that hope, there will be no unity,” he said.

Adding a personal touch to his appearance, Brody presented Mirziyoyeva with one of his paintings featuring a mouse, explaining that the artwork reflected his childhood passion for drawing and his concern for those often overlooked by society.

He said mice, often regarded as unwanted creatures, symbolised people who were frequently neglected or misunderstood, including the homeless, persons with disabilities and children in need.

“I've always found mice to be quite sweet and beautiful,” he said, drawing parallels between the animals and vulnerable individuals who deserved greater compassion and attention.

The unexpected gift delighted Mirziyoyeva, who immediately associated the painting with the popular animated characters Tom and Jerry, describing them as childhood favourites recognised across generations.

Touched by the gesture, Mirziyoyeva said she wanted the painting displayed prominently at the National Agency for Social Protection as a daily reminder of its mission to improve children's lives.

“I want this picture to take place in the middle, in the centre of our agency, because I want it to be a reminder for us, for my team, for my big team, about the summit and about the work we are doing for the children,” she said.

The exchange provided a light-hearted and emotional conclusion to the two-day summit, which brought together international leaders, policymakers and experts to strengthen cooperation in children's health, education and social protection.

Earlier, Mirziyoyeva announced the adoption of the Samarkand Declaration on Investing in Children's Wellbeing, calling for concrete action rather than promises to ensure every child grows up in a safe, healthy and supportive environment.

Held from Oct 21 to 22 at the Silk Road Samarkand Congress Centre, the summit concluded with a renewed commitment to improving children's lives worldwide.

--NNN