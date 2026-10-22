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Student Injured In Stabbing At School In Australian Capital

Student Injured In Stabbing At School In Australian Capital


Date: 2026-10-22 09:07:16

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

CANBERRA, Oct 22 (NNN-Xinhua) -- A student has been taken to hospital after being stabbed at a school in Australia's capital on Thursday morning, reported Xinhua.

Australian Capital Territory's Education Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith told parliament that police officers were called to a stabbing at a secondary school in the southern suburbs of Canberra around 10.30 am local time on Thursday.

Police said that one student had allegedly stabbed another student in the hand.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police officers recovered an edged weapon, but the alleged perpetrator fled the scene.

--NNN-XINHUA

MENAFN22102026000200011047ID1111850510


Nam News Network

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