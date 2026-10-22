Jazeera Airways Partners with BAA Training to Build Future Pilot Talent
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) BAA Training has entered a partnership with Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier (LCC) Jazeera Airways, to provide Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) Integrated pilot training, helping the airline meet its pilot training demands.
BAA Training is set to deliver an 18-month ATPL Integrated training course with Multi-Crew Cooperation (MCC) for two groups of cadets. The first group began their training in August 2026 at BAA Training’s facilities in Lleida-Alguaire, Spain.
The partnership comes as Jazeera Airways prepares for its next phase of growth, supported by an expanding fleet and network. With new narrowbody aircraft joining the fleet as part of the airline’s growth plan, demand for highly skilled and qualified pilots is expected to increase significantly in the years ahead.
“As Jazeera Airways enters its next phase of growth, developing the next generation of skilled, airline-ready pilots is a key priority,” said Capt. Ayman Alshammari, Chief Operating Officer of Jazeera Airways. “Our partnership with BAA Training strengthens the pipeline of talent we need to support our expanding fleet and network, while giving our cadets access to high-quality, airline-focused training. It is an investment not only in our future operational capability, but in the people who will play an important role in Jazeera Airways’ continued growth.”
The ATPL Integrated program is designed to deliver competency-based pilot training, ensuring cadets master both technical skills and the core competencies required for safe and proficient operations. The training pathway includes theoretical instruction, single- and multi-engine flight training, and the MCC course on the Airbus A320 Level 2 Flight Training Device (FTD). It helps to bridge the gap between initial pilot training and advanced training, such as Type Rating.
“Airlines like Jazeera Airways are showcasing strong growth in the region, and with that, the need for qualified pilots is growing just as quickly,” said Marijus Ravoitis, BAA Training’s CEO. “We are very happy to take part as an official training partner for Kuwait’s largest private LCC and support the airline during this growth period. It is a strong step in positioning ourselves as a trusted pilot training provider in the GCC countries.”
“Selecting the right training partners is critical to building the strong pipeline of skilled, airline-ready pilots Jazeera Airways needs for the future,” said Captain Abdulnaser Almutairi, Head of Training at Jazeera Airways. “BAA Training’s ATPL Integrated program, supported by a strong MCC component, provides our cadets with the structured, airline-focused foundation they need from the outset. Through this 18-month program, we are developing pilots with the technical capabilities, professional mindset and operational competencies required to meet Jazeera Airways’ rigorous standards for safety and operational excellence.”
Based on Boeing’s projection and typical flight training requirements of around 200 hours per pilot, training more than 23,000 new pilots in the GCC would require approximately 5 million flight training hours. This means that the demand for large-scale pilot training requires support from independent pilot training academies.
This agreement further solidifies BAA Training as a trusted global partner in preparing future airline First Officers, and underscores both organizations’ commitment to meeting the growing demand for world-class flight crews in the years ahead.
- Ends
BAA Training is set to deliver an 18-month ATPL Integrated training course with Multi-Crew Cooperation (MCC) for two groups of cadets. The first group began their training in August 2026 at BAA Training’s facilities in Lleida-Alguaire, Spain.
The partnership comes as Jazeera Airways prepares for its next phase of growth, supported by an expanding fleet and network. With new narrowbody aircraft joining the fleet as part of the airline’s growth plan, demand for highly skilled and qualified pilots is expected to increase significantly in the years ahead.
“As Jazeera Airways enters its next phase of growth, developing the next generation of skilled, airline-ready pilots is a key priority,” said Capt. Ayman Alshammari, Chief Operating Officer of Jazeera Airways. “Our partnership with BAA Training strengthens the pipeline of talent we need to support our expanding fleet and network, while giving our cadets access to high-quality, airline-focused training. It is an investment not only in our future operational capability, but in the people who will play an important role in Jazeera Airways’ continued growth.”
The ATPL Integrated program is designed to deliver competency-based pilot training, ensuring cadets master both technical skills and the core competencies required for safe and proficient operations. The training pathway includes theoretical instruction, single- and multi-engine flight training, and the MCC course on the Airbus A320 Level 2 Flight Training Device (FTD). It helps to bridge the gap between initial pilot training and advanced training, such as Type Rating.
“Airlines like Jazeera Airways are showcasing strong growth in the region, and with that, the need for qualified pilots is growing just as quickly,” said Marijus Ravoitis, BAA Training’s CEO. “We are very happy to take part as an official training partner for Kuwait’s largest private LCC and support the airline during this growth period. It is a strong step in positioning ourselves as a trusted pilot training provider in the GCC countries.”
“Selecting the right training partners is critical to building the strong pipeline of skilled, airline-ready pilots Jazeera Airways needs for the future,” said Captain Abdulnaser Almutairi, Head of Training at Jazeera Airways. “BAA Training’s ATPL Integrated program, supported by a strong MCC component, provides our cadets with the structured, airline-focused foundation they need from the outset. Through this 18-month program, we are developing pilots with the technical capabilities, professional mindset and operational competencies required to meet Jazeera Airways’ rigorous standards for safety and operational excellence.”
Based on Boeing’s projection and typical flight training requirements of around 200 hours per pilot, training more than 23,000 new pilots in the GCC would require approximately 5 million flight training hours. This means that the demand for large-scale pilot training requires support from independent pilot training academies.
This agreement further solidifies BAA Training as a trusted global partner in preparing future airline First Officers, and underscores both organizations’ commitment to meeting the growing demand for world-class flight crews in the years ahead.
- Ends
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