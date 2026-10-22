Kudo to Meet Partners and Traders at SiGMA World Summit Rome 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Global - 22nd October 2026 - Kudo, the global multi-asset trading broker, will exhibit at SiGMA World Summit Rome 2026, taking place from 2nd to 5th November at Fiera Roma in Rome, Italy. The company’s team will be at Booth H8-8099, where visitors can meet the people behind the Kudo platform and discuss partnership and trading opportunities throughout the four-day event.
Meeting the People Behind the Platform
Kudo’s team at the booth brings together the leaders responsible for partnerships, customer relations and daily operations. Visitors to Booth H8-8099 will get to meet Finley Wilkinson, Chief Operations Officer, who leads the company’s operations and Ashley Richards, Partnerships Manager, who focuses on setting up deals and driving mutual growth for partners.
Other team members present at the event include Konstantinos Chrysikos, Head of Customer Relations, who develops retention strategies and loyalty programmes to keep clients engaged and Juan Felipe, Operations Manager, who covers the operational side and the company’s expansion initiatives in new markets, including Latin America.
A Summit Built for Partnerships
SiGMA World Summit Rome 2026 is a four-day event organised by SiGMA Group, bringing together more than 30,000 delegates, over 1,200 sponsors and exhibitors, and 550 expert speakers across 100,000 square metres of exhibition space at Fiera Roma.
The summit shares its venue with AIBC, FX World and AGS, bringing operators, affiliates and technology providers together under one roof, which gives a multi-asset broker like Kudo, which is actively looking to introduce partners and affiliates, a rare opportunity to have many of those conversations in one place.
Finley Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer at Kudo, said:
“Rome brings together many of the people shaping our industry, and we wanted to be there in person. At Booth H8-8099, our team will be ready to talk about the platform, the partnerships we are building and the standards we hold ourselves to with every client. Behind the trading experience are people who work every day on execution, support and operations, and this summit gives us the chance to introduce them. We would welcome the opportunity to meet everyone there.”
As Kudo continues to build its partnership network and expand into new markets, SiGMA Rome offers a valuable opportunity to meet the people who will help shape that growth.
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Meeting the People Behind the Platform
Kudo’s team at the booth brings together the leaders responsible for partnerships, customer relations and daily operations. Visitors to Booth H8-8099 will get to meet Finley Wilkinson, Chief Operations Officer, who leads the company’s operations and Ashley Richards, Partnerships Manager, who focuses on setting up deals and driving mutual growth for partners.
Other team members present at the event include Konstantinos Chrysikos, Head of Customer Relations, who develops retention strategies and loyalty programmes to keep clients engaged and Juan Felipe, Operations Manager, who covers the operational side and the company’s expansion initiatives in new markets, including Latin America.
A Summit Built for Partnerships
SiGMA World Summit Rome 2026 is a four-day event organised by SiGMA Group, bringing together more than 30,000 delegates, over 1,200 sponsors and exhibitors, and 550 expert speakers across 100,000 square metres of exhibition space at Fiera Roma.
The summit shares its venue with AIBC, FX World and AGS, bringing operators, affiliates and technology providers together under one roof, which gives a multi-asset broker like Kudo, which is actively looking to introduce partners and affiliates, a rare opportunity to have many of those conversations in one place.
Finley Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer at Kudo, said:
“Rome brings together many of the people shaping our industry, and we wanted to be there in person. At Booth H8-8099, our team will be ready to talk about the platform, the partnerships we are building and the standards we hold ourselves to with every client. Behind the trading experience are people who work every day on execution, support and operations, and this summit gives us the chance to introduce them. We would welcome the opportunity to meet everyone there.”
As Kudo continues to build its partnership network and expand into new markets, SiGMA Rome offers a valuable opportunity to meet the people who will help shape that growth.
- ENDS -
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