Wout Bru to Host Culinary Residency at Meyyafushi and Fushifaru Maldives
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Lhaviyani Atoll, Maldives, October 22, 2026 – Acclaimed Belgian Chef Wout Bru will bring his distinctive culinary vision to the Maldives for an exclusive residency across Meyyafushi and Fushifaru Maldives from 31 October to 7 November 2026, featuring two special dining experiences in celebration of Meyyafushi’s first anniversary.
Renowned for his modern-classical culinary philosophy, Chef Wout combines contemporary techniques with Mediterranean influences, placing quality ingredients and their natural flavours at the heart of his cuisine. His distinguished career includes international recognition in France and Belgium, with Le Grand Verre receiving its first Michelin star in 2023.
Chef Wout will personally host an exclusive dinner at Bubble Underwater Restaurant at Meyyafushi Maldives on 2 November 2026, followed by a second dining experience at Raakani Restaurant at Fushifaru Maldives on 5 November 2026. Each dinner will take place on one evening only, featuring a specially curated menu by the chef. Both experiences will be open to in-house guests and outside visitors, including guests staying at the sister resort and those visiting from surrounding islands, subject to availability and advance reservations.
The residency will begin at Meyyafushi, a premium all-inclusive resort featuring 94 private-pool villas and suites and distinctive dining concepts, before continuing at Fushifaru, an award-winning boutique resort celebrated for its authentic Maldivian character, pristine beaches and vibrant marine life.
“Food has a unique way of bringing people together and creating memories that stay with us long after a journey ends. Welcoming Chef Wout Bru to our islands is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Meyyafushi’s first anniversary while further elevating the culinary experiences we offer across both resorts. We look forward to sharing these special occasions with our guests and creating memorable moments that reflect our commitment to exceptional hospitality.” Said Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager of Meyyafushi and Fushifaru Maldives
Through this collaboration, both resorts aim to elevate their culinary offerings, create memorable guest experiences and celebrate the connection between exceptional gastronomy and the natural beauty of the Maldives.
Renowned for his modern-classical culinary philosophy, Chef Wout combines contemporary techniques with Mediterranean influences, placing quality ingredients and their natural flavours at the heart of his cuisine. His distinguished career includes international recognition in France and Belgium, with Le Grand Verre receiving its first Michelin star in 2023.
Chef Wout will personally host an exclusive dinner at Bubble Underwater Restaurant at Meyyafushi Maldives on 2 November 2026, followed by a second dining experience at Raakani Restaurant at Fushifaru Maldives on 5 November 2026. Each dinner will take place on one evening only, featuring a specially curated menu by the chef. Both experiences will be open to in-house guests and outside visitors, including guests staying at the sister resort and those visiting from surrounding islands, subject to availability and advance reservations.
The residency will begin at Meyyafushi, a premium all-inclusive resort featuring 94 private-pool villas and suites and distinctive dining concepts, before continuing at Fushifaru, an award-winning boutique resort celebrated for its authentic Maldivian character, pristine beaches and vibrant marine life.
“Food has a unique way of bringing people together and creating memories that stay with us long after a journey ends. Welcoming Chef Wout Bru to our islands is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Meyyafushi’s first anniversary while further elevating the culinary experiences we offer across both resorts. We look forward to sharing these special occasions with our guests and creating memorable moments that reflect our commitment to exceptional hospitality.” Said Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager of Meyyafushi and Fushifaru Maldives
Through this collaboration, both resorts aim to elevate their culinary offerings, create memorable guest experiences and celebrate the connection between exceptional gastronomy and the natural beauty of the Maldives.
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