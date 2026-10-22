Four Cities, Four Design Stories: Casa Milano’s Talking Walls Returns for Season 4
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) From 17 to 19 November 2026, Casa Milano’s Talking Walls will bring the architectural character of New York, Dubai, Tokyo and Paris to life through a distinctive design showcase in Dubai.
What makes a city recognisable? Is it the architecture that defines its skyline, the culture that shapes its streets, or the details that give its spaces a distinct identity? The fourth season of Casa Milano’s Talking Walls sets out to explore these questions through design, bringing four global cities into one creative setting at Casa Milano’s flagship showroom in Dubai from 17th to 19th November 2026.
Spearheaded by Azhar Sajan, Talking Walls was launched in 2023 as a platform dedicated to celebrating and empowering young and emerging designers. The current edition will bring together junior designers from four established design firms, DWP, K4, Pinnacle Interiors and OBMI, who will draw inspiration from New York, Dubai, Tokyo and Paris, translating each city's character into a distinct interior design interpretation. Rather than simply recreating familiar cityscapes, the showcase will explore how the architecture, cultural influences and visual language of a place can shape the spaces in which people live, work and connect.
Commenting on the initiative, Azhar Sajan, Founder of Casa Milano, said, “Talking Walls has evolved with every season, but its core purpose remains the same: to celebrate creativity and give emerging designers a platform to showcase their ideas. This year, we are exploring how the identity of four cities can influence interior design, while bringing together the expertise of Casa Milano and Danube Hospitality. By moving the showcase into a hospitality-inspired setting, we also want to demonstrate how design extends beyond visual appeal to the materials, functionality, and finer details that shape the experience of a space.”
Each installation will offer a different perspective on the relationship between place and design, inviting visitors to discover how the same discipline can produce vastly different expressions across cities. From the energy and architectural diversity associated with New York to Tokyo’s distinctive design sensibilities, Parisian elegance and Dubai’s evolving urban identity, the four concepts (mock-ups) will come together under one roof.
Following three editions held during Dubai Design Week, the fourth season of Talking Walls will be held at Casa Milano’s flagship showroom, marking a new chapter for the initiative. Moving beyond the bathroom-focused installations of previous years, this edition will reimagine the concept through five-star hotel suite models, bringing together approximately 12 key product categories from Casa Milano and Danube Hospitality to showcase a more comprehensive approach to interior design and hospitality.
Visitors will also be able to engage with interactive experiences, such as panel discussions, wellness sessions, and expert-led hospitality sessions, including a zero-percent cocktail experience by Quooker, adding a social and experiential element to the three-day programme.
The three-day showcase will combine design installations with discussions and interactive experiences, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the ideas, materials and details behind each concept. The programme will bring together perspectives from across the design and hospitality industries in a setting that encourages conversation and the exchange of ideas.
What makes a city recognisable? Is it the architecture that defines its skyline, the culture that shapes its streets, or the details that give its spaces a distinct identity? The fourth season of Casa Milano’s Talking Walls sets out to explore these questions through design, bringing four global cities into one creative setting at Casa Milano’s flagship showroom in Dubai from 17th to 19th November 2026.
Spearheaded by Azhar Sajan, Talking Walls was launched in 2023 as a platform dedicated to celebrating and empowering young and emerging designers. The current edition will bring together junior designers from four established design firms, DWP, K4, Pinnacle Interiors and OBMI, who will draw inspiration from New York, Dubai, Tokyo and Paris, translating each city's character into a distinct interior design interpretation. Rather than simply recreating familiar cityscapes, the showcase will explore how the architecture, cultural influences and visual language of a place can shape the spaces in which people live, work and connect.
Commenting on the initiative, Azhar Sajan, Founder of Casa Milano, said, “Talking Walls has evolved with every season, but its core purpose remains the same: to celebrate creativity and give emerging designers a platform to showcase their ideas. This year, we are exploring how the identity of four cities can influence interior design, while bringing together the expertise of Casa Milano and Danube Hospitality. By moving the showcase into a hospitality-inspired setting, we also want to demonstrate how design extends beyond visual appeal to the materials, functionality, and finer details that shape the experience of a space.”
Each installation will offer a different perspective on the relationship between place and design, inviting visitors to discover how the same discipline can produce vastly different expressions across cities. From the energy and architectural diversity associated with New York to Tokyo’s distinctive design sensibilities, Parisian elegance and Dubai’s evolving urban identity, the four concepts (mock-ups) will come together under one roof.
Following three editions held during Dubai Design Week, the fourth season of Talking Walls will be held at Casa Milano’s flagship showroom, marking a new chapter for the initiative. Moving beyond the bathroom-focused installations of previous years, this edition will reimagine the concept through five-star hotel suite models, bringing together approximately 12 key product categories from Casa Milano and Danube Hospitality to showcase a more comprehensive approach to interior design and hospitality.
Visitors will also be able to engage with interactive experiences, such as panel discussions, wellness sessions, and expert-led hospitality sessions, including a zero-percent cocktail experience by Quooker, adding a social and experiential element to the three-day programme.
The three-day showcase will combine design installations with discussions and interactive experiences, offering visitors an opportunity to explore the ideas, materials and details behind each concept. The programme will bring together perspectives from across the design and hospitality industries in a setting that encourages conversation and the exchange of ideas.
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