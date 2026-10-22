The fight for justice returns: Zee 5 Global launches the trailer of Sattamum Needhiyum 2
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Global, 21 October 2026: Building on the appreciation and audience response to its first season, Zee 5 Global launches the trailer of its compelling courtroom drama Sattamum Needhiyum with a second season premiering on 23 October 2026. Directed by Balaji Selvaraj and produced by Sasikala Prabhakaran under the banner of 18 Creators, the new season sees Saravanan return as advocate Sundaramoorthy, with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joining the series in a pivotal role. With a fresh case, heightened stakes and deeper moral dilemmas, the series continues to explore the complex relationship between law, justice and the truth.
The first season of Sattamum Needhiyum struck a chord with audiences through its grounded storytelling and its portrayal of an ordinary lawyer taking on a case that challenged powerful interests. What begins as a seemingly straightforward case gradually unravels into a web of influence, privilege and concealed truths, testing Sundaramoorthy’s(Saravanan) courage and convictions. The series earned appreciation for its engaging legal drama, layered characters and exploration of the challenges involved in standing up for justice.
In its second season, Sattamum Needhiyum 2 returns with a new case that pushes its characters into an even more challenging territory. As power and privilege intersect with personal choices, the pursuit of truth becomes increasingly complicated. The narrative moves beyond courtroom verdicts to examine the moral questions that emerge when the law, individual convictions and competing versions of the truth collide. With Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joining the cast, the new season brings a fresh dynamic to the courtroom while retaining the grounded and character-driven storytelling that defined the first instalment.
Harish Goyal, Territory Head – Americas, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “At Zee 5 Global, we continue to see a strong appetite among audiences for regional stories that combine compelling entertainment with themes that resonate universally. Sattamum Needhiyum stood out because it approached justice through deeply human characters and moral dilemmas rather than treating it purely as a courtroom battle. Season 2 raises the stakes further, and with Saravanan returning alongside the formidable Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, we believe the series will appeal not only to Tamil audiences but also to viewers across the diaspora who are increasingly discovering powerful regional storytelling on Zee 5 Global.”
Saravanan said, “The love and appreciation that the first season of Sattamum Needhiyum received made Sundaramoorthy a very special character for me. He is not a conventional hero; he is an ordinary man who finds the courage to stand up for what he believes is right. Returning to this world has been exciting because the new case challenges him in different ways and pushes him into unfamiliar territory. This season takes the questions around justice and truth even further, and I hope audiences connect with Sundaramoorthy’s journey once again.”
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar said, “What immediately drew me to Sattamum Needhiyum was its unique perspective on justice. Rather than relying solely on facts, evidence, or eyewitness accounts that conventionally define a case, the series explores the deeper questions of morality and accountability. It evolves into a gripping suspense drama that constantly challenges perceptions and keeps audiences invested in the search for justice beyond the courtroom.
Courtroom dramas are at their most compelling when they delve into the people, emotions, and circumstances behind a case, rather than focusing only on the final verdict. My character adds a fresh dimension to the narrative, and it was incredibly exciting to explore the complexities of the legal world through this story. I’m looking forward to audiences experiencing the twists, conflicts, and revelations that unfold in the new season.”
Director Balaji Selvaraj said, “When we conceptualised Sattamum Needhiyum, we believed there was an opportunity to tell a courtroom drama that went beyond legal proceedings and explored the moral complexities of justice. The overwhelming appreciation for the first season reaffirmed that belief and gave us the confidence to take the story further with a second season. Having exceptional performers like Saravanan, who returns with remarkable conviction as Sundaramoorthy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, whose powerful screen presence adds a completely new dynamic to the narrative, elevated the storytelling experience tremendously. As a director, it was both exciting and creatively fulfilling to work with such a talented cast and explore new dimensions within the courtroom drama genre. Season 2 allowed us to push the narrative further while staying true to the spirit of the series. I’m excited for audiences to experience this gripping and thought-provoking journey”
Producer Sasikala Prabhakaran said, “The response to Sattamum Needhiyum Season 1 reaffirmed our belief that audiences are eager for stories that are both entertaining and thought-provoking. As producers, our focus has always been on backing content with a strong narrative foundation, and the overwhelming appreciation for the series inspired us to return with a bigger and more compelling second season.
With an engaging new case and the addition of talented performers like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar alongside Saravanan, Season 2 offers a richer and more immersive experience. We are excited to bring this next chapter to audiences and look forward to seeing them embrace the journey once again.”
Watch Sattamum Needhiyum Season exclusively on 23rd October on Zee 5 Global.
The first season of Sattamum Needhiyum struck a chord with audiences through its grounded storytelling and its portrayal of an ordinary lawyer taking on a case that challenged powerful interests. What begins as a seemingly straightforward case gradually unravels into a web of influence, privilege and concealed truths, testing Sundaramoorthy’s(Saravanan) courage and convictions. The series earned appreciation for its engaging legal drama, layered characters and exploration of the challenges involved in standing up for justice.
In its second season, Sattamum Needhiyum 2 returns with a new case that pushes its characters into an even more challenging territory. As power and privilege intersect with personal choices, the pursuit of truth becomes increasingly complicated. The narrative moves beyond courtroom verdicts to examine the moral questions that emerge when the law, individual convictions and competing versions of the truth collide. With Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joining the cast, the new season brings a fresh dynamic to the courtroom while retaining the grounded and character-driven storytelling that defined the first instalment.
Harish Goyal, Territory Head – Americas, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “At Zee 5 Global, we continue to see a strong appetite among audiences for regional stories that combine compelling entertainment with themes that resonate universally. Sattamum Needhiyum stood out because it approached justice through deeply human characters and moral dilemmas rather than treating it purely as a courtroom battle. Season 2 raises the stakes further, and with Saravanan returning alongside the formidable Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, we believe the series will appeal not only to Tamil audiences but also to viewers across the diaspora who are increasingly discovering powerful regional storytelling on Zee 5 Global.”
Saravanan said, “The love and appreciation that the first season of Sattamum Needhiyum received made Sundaramoorthy a very special character for me. He is not a conventional hero; he is an ordinary man who finds the courage to stand up for what he believes is right. Returning to this world has been exciting because the new case challenges him in different ways and pushes him into unfamiliar territory. This season takes the questions around justice and truth even further, and I hope audiences connect with Sundaramoorthy’s journey once again.”
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar said, “What immediately drew me to Sattamum Needhiyum was its unique perspective on justice. Rather than relying solely on facts, evidence, or eyewitness accounts that conventionally define a case, the series explores the deeper questions of morality and accountability. It evolves into a gripping suspense drama that constantly challenges perceptions and keeps audiences invested in the search for justice beyond the courtroom.
Courtroom dramas are at their most compelling when they delve into the people, emotions, and circumstances behind a case, rather than focusing only on the final verdict. My character adds a fresh dimension to the narrative, and it was incredibly exciting to explore the complexities of the legal world through this story. I’m looking forward to audiences experiencing the twists, conflicts, and revelations that unfold in the new season.”
Director Balaji Selvaraj said, “When we conceptualised Sattamum Needhiyum, we believed there was an opportunity to tell a courtroom drama that went beyond legal proceedings and explored the moral complexities of justice. The overwhelming appreciation for the first season reaffirmed that belief and gave us the confidence to take the story further with a second season. Having exceptional performers like Saravanan, who returns with remarkable conviction as Sundaramoorthy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, whose powerful screen presence adds a completely new dynamic to the narrative, elevated the storytelling experience tremendously. As a director, it was both exciting and creatively fulfilling to work with such a talented cast and explore new dimensions within the courtroom drama genre. Season 2 allowed us to push the narrative further while staying true to the spirit of the series. I’m excited for audiences to experience this gripping and thought-provoking journey”
Producer Sasikala Prabhakaran said, “The response to Sattamum Needhiyum Season 1 reaffirmed our belief that audiences are eager for stories that are both entertaining and thought-provoking. As producers, our focus has always been on backing content with a strong narrative foundation, and the overwhelming appreciation for the series inspired us to return with a bigger and more compelling second season.
With an engaging new case and the addition of talented performers like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar alongside Saravanan, Season 2 offers a richer and more immersive experience. We are excited to bring this next chapter to audiences and look forward to seeing them embrace the journey once again.”
Watch Sattamum Needhiyum Season exclusively on 23rd October on Zee 5 Global.
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