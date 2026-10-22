Two Leaders Behind AED 30 Billion in Real Estate Sales Launch BRDG House in Dubai
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – Oct 22nd ,2026 BRDG House, a strategic development partner founded by Wissam Breidy and Paula Gambrell, has launched in Dubai, bringing together expertise in development strategy, brand building, commercial growth, sales leadership and development management.
Guided by the philosophy “We Build Value Before We Build Projects,” BRDG House works alongside developers, investors, funds and landowners to identify opportunities, shape stronger propositions and execute strategies across the development lifecycle.
Rather than operating as a traditional consultancy, BRDG House integrates its team with the developer’s leadership and functional teams. It aligns market intelligence, product strategy, positioning, brand, commercialization and execution around a shared strategic direction. The aim goes beyond shaping an individual project: BRDG House also works to strengthen the developer behind it, building the capabilities, reputation and trust that carry from one development to the next.
The launch brings together two leaders whose complementary expertise spans development, finance, international expansion, brand leadership and commercial execution. Collectively, they have led and supervised development, positioning, commercialization and sales activity exceeding AED 30 billion across markets.
Wissam Breidy, Founding Partner, brings more than two decades of experience across media, strategic leadership, brand development and real estate management. As former CEO of HRE Development, he led the company’s market positioning, developer brand and commercial presence. He was named CEO of the Year at the 2025 Entrepreneur Leadership Awards, presented by Entrepreneur Middle East.
Breidy said: “Successful developments begin long before construction or sales. They begin with the right strategy, product and market proposition. At BRDG House, we do not advise from the outside. We integrate with the developer’s team to shape the strategy and execute it across the organization. Our objective is not simply to market one project, but to build value into the development while strengthening the developer brand behind it.”
Paula Gambrell, Founding Partner, brings over 20 years of experience spanning international real estate, finance, development, product strategy and commercial leadership. Her career includes executive leadership positions with DAMAC Properties, Ellington Properties and Dar Global, as well as a role in expanding Dubai real estate’s reach into China in 2014. She has also worked on branded residences and landmark developments across multiple markets.
Gambrell added: “Successful development requires alignment between market intelligence, product, positioning and commercial execution. Product affects pricing, pricing affects positioning, and positioning affects demand. As a Strategic Development Partner, we connect these decisions and work alongside the developer’s teams to carry the strategy through execution. Strategy creates value only when the organization can execute it.”
BRDG House operates through four interconnected pillars: Development Strategy, Brand & Trust, Sales & Commercial Growth, and Development Management. Together, they cover the journey from opportunity assessment, product strategy and positioning to market activation, sales execution and project delivery.
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About BRDG House
Guided by the philosophy “We Build Value Before We Build Projects,” BRDG House works alongside developers, investors, funds and landowners to identify opportunities, shape stronger propositions and execute strategies across the development lifecycle.
Rather than operating as a traditional consultancy, BRDG House integrates its team with the developer’s leadership and functional teams. It aligns market intelligence, product strategy, positioning, brand, commercialization and execution around a shared strategic direction. The aim goes beyond shaping an individual project: BRDG House also works to strengthen the developer behind it, building the capabilities, reputation and trust that carry from one development to the next.
The launch brings together two leaders whose complementary expertise spans development, finance, international expansion, brand leadership and commercial execution. Collectively, they have led and supervised development, positioning, commercialization and sales activity exceeding AED 30 billion across markets.
Wissam Breidy, Founding Partner, brings more than two decades of experience across media, strategic leadership, brand development and real estate management. As former CEO of HRE Development, he led the company’s market positioning, developer brand and commercial presence. He was named CEO of the Year at the 2025 Entrepreneur Leadership Awards, presented by Entrepreneur Middle East.
Breidy said: “Successful developments begin long before construction or sales. They begin with the right strategy, product and market proposition. At BRDG House, we do not advise from the outside. We integrate with the developer’s team to shape the strategy and execute it across the organization. Our objective is not simply to market one project, but to build value into the development while strengthening the developer brand behind it.”
Paula Gambrell, Founding Partner, brings over 20 years of experience spanning international real estate, finance, development, product strategy and commercial leadership. Her career includes executive leadership positions with DAMAC Properties, Ellington Properties and Dar Global, as well as a role in expanding Dubai real estate’s reach into China in 2014. She has also worked on branded residences and landmark developments across multiple markets.
Gambrell added: “Successful development requires alignment between market intelligence, product, positioning and commercial execution. Product affects pricing, pricing affects positioning, and positioning affects demand. As a Strategic Development Partner, we connect these decisions and work alongside the developer’s teams to carry the strategy through execution. Strategy creates value only when the organization can execute it.”
BRDG House operates through four interconnected pillars: Development Strategy, Brand & Trust, Sales & Commercial Growth, and Development Management. Together, they cover the journey from opportunity assessment, product strategy and positioning to market activation, sales execution and project delivery.
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About BRDG House
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