Uzbekistan Plans $350M ADB-Backed Highway Project In Kashkadarya

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to reconstruct a 100-kilometer section of the A-380 highway in Kashkadarya region as part of a $350 million project with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the press secretary of Uzbekistan's president, Sherzod Asadov, said on his official channel.

The plans were announced following a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the region's socioeconomic development on October 22.

The project also provides for extending the Karshi bypass by 5.5 kilometers and connecting it to the A-380 highway. Officials have been instructed to complete feasibility studies by the end of this year, with construction to begin in January 2027.

In addition, two road overpasses will be built at railway crossings on the Karshi–Pomuk and Guzar–Beyneu roads to ease congestion caused by passing trains. Their combined cost is estimated at 250 billion soums (about $20.9 million).

The Asian Development Bank is a multilateral development bank established in 1966 and headquartered in Manila, Philippines. It provides financing and technical assistance to support economic development, infrastructure, regional connectivity and poverty reduction across Asia and the Pacific. Uzbekistan joined the bank in 1995.

Under its 2024–2028 country partnership strategy, the ADB supports Uzbekistan's transition to a green economy, private-sector development, infrastructure investment and human capital development. Transport modernization remains an important part of this cooperation.

The bank has also supported other road projects in Uzbekistan, including a $233.1 million loan approved in August 2025 to modernize approximately 87 kilometers of the A-380 highway in Karakalpakstan, improving regional connectivity and road safety.