Kazakhstan President Orders Closer Oversight Of Nuclear Energy Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed Chairman of the Agency for Atomic Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev to keep the development of national nuclear energy under special control, according to the presidential press service.

The instruction followed a meeting with Satkaliyev, during which the head of state received a report on the agency's key results for 2026.

Tokayev was informed about the state of the nuclear industry and energy sector. In particular, the sides discussed the construction of nuclear power plants, the development of nuclear science and innovation, personnel training, and increasing the share of Kazakh content in industry projects.

Special attention was paid to the creation of the Semipalatinsk nuclear safety zone, improvement of the radioactive waste management system, and strengthening of the regulatory framework in the field of nuclear and radiation safety.

The president also instructed that timely measures be taken to implement the outlined tasks within the Strategy for the Development of the Nuclear Industry.

A national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was held on October 6, 2024. According to the results, 71.12% of citizens who took part in the vote supported the construction.

By Government Resolution No. 1137 dated December 30, 2024,“On the construction area of the nuclear installation 'Nuclear Power Plant'”, the Zhambyl district of the Almaty region was determined as the site for the first nuclear power plant. The plant will be built by Russia's Rosatom.