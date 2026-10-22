cBrain establishes U.S. subsidiary to support continued market expansion

Copenhagen, October 22, 2026





cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has established cBrain Inc., a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, and completed its registration in the U.S. federal government's System for Award Management (SAM.gov).

The establishment of the subsidiary and the SAM.gov registration mark further steps in cBrain's U.S. expansion strategy, reflecting continued progress and growing business opportunities in the American government software market.

The SAM.gov registration enables cBrain Inc. to participate directly in U.S. federal government procurement processes, while the new subsidiary provides a permanent corporate presence to support local customer relationships, contracting, service delivery and future business development.

cBrain has made significant progress in the U.S. market during 2026. Following a successful pilot project, the company was awarded its first contract with the State of California in August 2026. In parallel, cBrain has initiated activities with U.S. federal and state government agencies, demonstrating the relevance of F2 for modernizing government operations through standard software and artificial intelligence.

The U.S. market represents a strategic growth opportunity for cBrain. Pioneering a new generation of integrated enterprise software built specifically for government, cBrain offers F2, an AI-enabled commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) platform that combines case management, workflow automation, document management and digital services in one unified solution, designed to modernize government operations at scale.

The establishment of cBrain Inc. and completion of the federal government registration strengthen cBrain's foundation for continued growth in the American market and support the company's strategy of expanding internationally through the sale of standard software for government.

The announcement does not change cBrain's previously communicated financial expectations for 2026.

About cBrain

cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) is pioneering a new generation of integrated enterprise software, built specifically for government.

The cBrain F2 software brings together case management, document management, workflow automation, digital services and artificial intelligence in one unified platform. Delivered as commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software, F2 enables government organizations to accelerate digital transformation without the complexity and cost of traditional custom-built IT systems.

F2 is used by more than 75 public authorities in Denmark, including the Danish government ministries, providing a proven foundation for international expansion.

Building on Denmark's position as a global leader in digital government, cBrain is bringing the Danish model of digital government to the world. Today, F2 is used by government organizations across five continents, demonstrating how the Danish model can be reused and scaled internationally through standard software.

For more information, visit .





Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO













nquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to

Lars Møller Christiansen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ..., +45 24429300

Attachment

Press Release no. 2026-05 (cBrain Inc.)