Breathizen Introduces Breathizen Spray - A New Multi-Ingredient Dietary Supplement For Your Respiratory Wellness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BreathiZen is a once-daily oral spray that brings together botanical extracts, an enzyme preparation, and selected nutrients in a 60 ml bottle designed to fit easily into an adult wellness routine.

New York, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





In 2026, BreathiZen Spray is positioned as a daily respiratory wellness product for adults who prefer a liquid format over capsules and tablets. The formulation lists mullein leaf extract 10:1, ginger root extract, bromelain powder, organic lemon extract, and organic Cordyceps militaris fruit extract, alongside green tea extract, green coffee bean extract, L-carnitine base, L-theanine, chromium, and vitamin D3.

These ingredients come from different sources and carry different histories of use. Several are traditional respiratory herbs, one is a fruit-derived enzyme, two are familiar beverage botanicals, and the rest are amino acids and micronutrients commonly found in daily supplements. Together, they place BreathiZen in the broad category of multi-ingredient botanical formulas.

According to published product information, the routine is simple: four sprays taken by mouth once a day, ideally in the morning before the first meal. The recommended serving should not be exceeded.

The product is marketed toward adults interested in supporting comfortable breathing, airway comfort, and general respiratory wellness as one part of a healthy lifestyle. As shoppers pay closer attention to convenience and clear labeling, BreathiZen highlights two practical features: a spray that takes seconds to use and a label that names every ingredient in the formula.

A Simpler Way To Add Respiratory Support To A Daily Routine

Daily habits tend to compete with each other. Work, travel, exercise, and family responsibilities leave little room for complicated supplement schedules, and products that require multiple capsules at set times are often the first to be dropped.

Adults who think about respiratory wellness usually have everyday concerns in mind: seasonal air quality, dry indoor heating, dusty commutes, or simply wanting to feel comfortable during exercise and sleep. These concerns have many possible causes, and individual needs vary.

BreathiZen Spray is designed for people who want a single, quick step rather than a regimen. A few sprays in the morning replace the glass of water and handful of capsules that many other formulas require.

The spray format also sets the product apart from traditional respiratory supplements, which are mostly capsules, teas, or syrups. A 60 ml bottle supplies approximately 100 servings when used according to the four-sprays-per-day directions, which works out to more than three months of use from one bottle.

Convenience is a genuine advantage, but it is not the whole picture. Shoppers should also look at serving size, ingredient quantities, manufacturing information, and the warnings on the label before deciding whether a product fits their needs.

Active Ingredients In A Single Daily Spray

A defining feature of BreathiZen is the breadth of its ingredient list. Every component is named on the label, so a reader can see exactly what the formula contains before buying.

According to the published product information, the formula contains:



Mullein leaf extract 10:1

Ginger root extract

Bromelain powder

Organic lemon extract

Organic Cordyceps militaris fruit extract

Green tea extract

Green coffee bean extract

L-carnitine base

L-theanine

Chromium Vitamin D3



The botanical portion of the formula is reported as a 154 mg proprietary blend per serving. Individual amounts within that blend are not broken out on the label, and amounts for the remaining ingredients should be confirmed on the Supplement Facts panel.

Ingredient names describe what is in the bottle. They do not, by themselves, establish how much of any compound is delivered, how well it is absorbed from a spray, or what effect the finished product has. Research on an ingredient at a particular dose does not automatically apply to a different product using that ingredient at a different dose.

1. Mullein Leaf Extract 10:1: The Traditional Respiratory Herb At The Center Of The Formula

Mullein refers to plants in the genus Verbascum, and Verbascum thapsus in particular has a long history in European and Native American herbal traditions, where the leaves were steeped as teas for throat and chest comfort. Today it is one of the most common botanicals in respiratory support formulas.

The 10:1 ratio describes how much raw plant material went into producing the extract. In general terms, ten parts of dried leaf yield one part of finished extract. The ratio speaks to concentration of the starting material, not to a measured level of any specific compound.

Mullein's inclusion reflects the respiratory positioning of BreathiZen. It supports comfortable breathing and airway comfort as part of the overall blend, but it should not be read as proof that the finished spray clears congestion or treats a breathing condition. The species, plant part, and amount per serving are the details that make this ingredient meaningful, and shoppers should look for them on the label.

2. Ginger Root Extract: A Familiar Botanical With Soothing Traditional Uses

Ginger, scientifically known as Zingiber officinale, is one of the most widely used plants in both cooking and traditional herbal practice. Its root contains gingerols and related compounds, and their concentration depends on how the root is processed and extracted.

In respiratory formulas, ginger is commonly used for its warming, soothing character and its long association with throat comfort. Human research on ginger has mostly focused on digestive comfort and general inflammatory markers rather than breathing specifically, and results vary with the preparation and dose studied.

BreathiZen lists ginger root extract as part of the 154 mg botanical blend. The label does not state an extract ratio or standardization, which would help clarify how the ingredient compares with preparations used in research. Its presence supports the formula's soothing profile but does not on its own demonstrate a measurable respiratory effect.

3. Bromelain Powder: A Pineapple-Derived Enzyme

Bromelain is the name for a group of protein-digesting enzymes found in the pineapple plant. It is a common ingredient in supplements aimed at digestive comfort, post-exercise recovery, and sinus comfort, and it has been studied in small human trials for some of these uses.

Two measurements matter for bromelain: the weight of the powder and its enzyme activity, usually expressed in units such as GDU or MCU. Two products with the same weight can differ substantially in activity, so weight alone tells a shopper little.

BreathiZen lists bromelain powder on its label. The activity rating is not stated in the product information reviewed here, and it is a reasonable detail to ask the company about. Bromelain supports the formula's airway comfort positioning, but its inclusion does not establish that the finished spray thins mucus or clears sinuses.

Bromelain may increase the effect of blood-thinning medication and certain antibiotics. People taking these should consult a healthcare professional before use. Anyone with a pineapple allergy should avoid it.

4. Organic Lemon Extract: A Citrus Ingredient For Flavor And Plant Compounds

Lemon, or Citrus limon, is used across foods, beverages, and botanical preparations. Its extracts contain naturally occurring flavonoids and citrus oils, with the exact profile depending on which part of the fruit is used and how it is processed.

In a daily oral spray, lemon serves two purposes. It contributes plant compounds commonly included in wellness blends, and it gives the product a fresh taste, which matters for a product that is sprayed directly in the mouth every morning.

The organic designation should be backed by a recognized certification, which shoppers can look for on the label or ask the company to confirm. The word organic describes how the lemon was grown, not how concentrated or effective the extract is.

BreathiZen includes organic lemon extract within its botanical blend. It supports the overall formula and its palatability, and no specific health outcome should be attributed to it on its own.

5. Organic Cordyceps Militaris Fruit Extract: A Functional Mushroom

Cordyceps militaris is a cultivated fungus that has become a common functional-mushroom ingredient in energy, endurance, and respiratory formulas. Traditional Chinese practice used wild Cordyceps for stamina and breathing support, and modern products rely on cultivated Cordyceps militaris, which can be grown in controlled conditions.

The composition of a Cordyceps extract depends on the strain, the growing substrate, whether fruiting bodies or mycelium are used, and the extraction method. A fruit (fruiting body) extract, as BreathiZen specifies, is generally the preferred form for this ingredient.

Cordyceps supports the formula's respiratory and vitality positioning. Human research on Cordyceps militaris is still limited and mostly small in scale, so its inclusion should not be read as evidence that the finished spray improves lung capacity or exercise performance.

6. Green Tea Extract And Green Coffee Bean Extract: Two Beverage Botanicals With Naturally Occurring Caffeine

Green tea comes from the leaves of Camellia sinensis. Its extract can contain catechins, including EGCG, along with varying amounts of caffeine. Green coffee bean extract is made from unroasted coffee beans and is known for chlorogenic acids, and it also carries caffeine unless decaffeinated.

Both are widely used in energy and metabolism formulas, and both have a reasonable body of human research behind their individual compounds. In BreathiZen, they support everyday energy and alertness alongside the respiratory botanicals.

The ingredient names do not tell a shopper how much caffeine, catechin, or chlorogenic acid is in a serving. That depends on the specific extracts used. Because caffeine affects sleep, heart rate, and blood pressure in some people, and adds up across coffee, tea, and other supplements, the caffeine content per serving is the single most useful number for this part of the formula. Shoppers who are sensitive to caffeine, or who already consume it in quantity, should check the label or contact the company.

Neither ingredient's presence establishes that the finished spray changes metabolism, weight, or energy. Those would be product-level claims requiring product-level evidence.

7. L-Carnitine Base And L-Theanine: Two Compounds That Round Out The Formula

L-carnitine is a naturally occurring compound that helps shuttle long-chain fatty acids into mitochondria, where they are used for energy. The body produces it, and it is also found in meat and dairy. The form listed here, L-carnitine base, is the unbound version rather than a tartrate or acetyl salt, and the amount per serving should be confirmed on the label.

L-theanine is an amino acid found almost exclusively in tea leaves. It is widely paired with caffeine in supplements because it is commonly used to support calm focus, smoothing the edge that caffeine alone can bring. Its inclusion alongside green tea and green coffee extract fits that familiar pairing.

Both compounds support the energy and focus side of BreathiZen's formula. As with every other ingredient, the quantity delivered is what determines relevance, and the amounts should be read from the Supplement Facts panel.

8. Chromium And Vitamin D3: Two Essential Micronutrients

Chromium is a trace mineral found in whole grains, meat, and vegetables, and it is commonly included in supplements that support healthy blood sugar metabolism. Because needs are measured in micrograms, accurate labeling of the amount and the chromium form matters.

Vitamin D3, or cholecalciferol, is the form of vitamin D the skin makes in response to sunlight. It supports normal calcium absorption, bone maintenance, and immune function, and many adults in northern climates have low intake during winter months.

Including these nutrients does not mean every user needs more of them. Someone already taking a multivitamin or a standalone vitamin D product should add up their total intake across all sources, since vitamin D accumulates in the body. People taking diabetes medication should discuss chromium with their healthcare provider.

How To Take BreathiZen

BreathiZen is designed around a simple daily serving. According to the product website, consumers should follow these steps:

Step 1: Take four sprays once daily - Four sprays, or 0.60 ml, make up one serving, and the recommended amount should not be exceeded.

Step 2: Spray directly into the mouth - The product is an oral spray, so no water or food is required to take it.

Step 3: Consider the recommended timing - The published directions suggest taking the spray in the morning, ideally before the first meal, or at whatever time a healthcare professional advises.

Step 4: Review the label before use - Check the full ingredient list, caffeine content, warnings, and serving instructions, especially if you take medication or use other supplements.

One 60 ml bottle provides approximately 100 servings at the recommended rate, which is a little over three months of daily use. Taking more than the recommended amount will not speed up results and increases total caffeine and vitamin D intake. The sensible approach is to follow the label and raise any questions about suitability with a qualified professional.

Spray Format, Labeling, And Quality

Oral sprays are increasingly common in the supplement category because they are portable, quick, and easy for people who dislike swallowing capsules. BreathiZen's amber 60 ml bottle fits that pattern.

The format itself makes no promise about absorption. Whether an ingredient delivered as a spray is absorbed faster, slower, or at the same rate as from a capsule depends on the compound and on evidence specific to that route. Shoppers should treat spray-related absorption claims from any brand with the same scrutiny as efficacy claims.

Manufacturing matters just as much as format. Published product information states that BreathiZen is made in the United States in an FDA-registered facility. Beyond that, the quality questions worth asking any botanical brand are the same: identity testing of the plant and fungal materials, purity and contaminant screening, microbial testing, and batch-to-batch consistency. Botanical and mushroom ingredients vary with cultivation and harvest, so identity testing carries extra weight here.

Any certification or testing claim a brand makes should be backed by records that it can produce on request.

Supporting Respiratory Wellness Beyond Supplementation

A supplement can be one part of a respiratory wellness routine, but the fundamentals do more of the work.

Not smoking and avoiding secondhand smoke is the single largest factor. Regular aerobic activity supports lung function over time. Good indoor air quality, including attention to humidity, dust, and ventilation, affects daily breathing comfort more than most people realize. Staying hydrated keeps airway secretions thin, and consistent sleep supports the immune system that protects the respiratory tract.

Persistent cough, wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, or changes in breathing during exercise or sleep are not things to manage with a supplement. They can have many causes, some of which need proper evaluation, and a healthcare professional can determine whether testing or treatment is appropriate.

BreathiZen is a dietary supplement, not a substitute for inhalers, prescription medication, or medical care for asthma, COPD, infections, or any other respiratory condition.

Responsible Use And Consumer Considerations

Before using BreathiZen, consumers should review the full label and consider their individual circumstances.

The formula contains ingredients that interact with common medications. Bromelain may affect blood thinners and some antibiotics. Caffeine from green tea and green coffee bean extract may interact with stimulants, certain heart medications, and some antidepressants.

Chromium may affect blood sugar medication. Vitamin D adds to intake from any other supplements. Anyone taking prescription medication or managing a chronic condition should speak with a healthcare professional first.

The product is intended for adults and is not for use by anyone under 18. Pregnant or nursing individuals should consult a healthcare professional before use.

Check for allergens, including pineapple (the source of bromelain), store the bottle as directed, and keep it out of reach of children.

Finally, keep expectations realistic. Ingredient-level research provides useful background but does not establish that a finished spray clears airways, improves lung capacity, or treats any respiratory condition. Individual responses to supplements vary.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is BreathiZen?

BreathiZen is a multi-ingredient dietary supplement delivered as an oral spray. According to the company's published information, it contains Mullein Leaf Extract 10:1, Ginger Root Extract, Bromelain Powder, Organic Lemon Extract, and Organic Cordyceps militaris Fruit Extract, and it is positioned in the respiratory wellness category.

What Type Of Product Is BreathiZen?

It is a dietary supplement in spray form, taken by mouth. The company describes it as part of a general wellness routine rather than a prescription medicine or treatment.

What Ingredients Are In BreathiZen?

The product website lists five principal ingredients: Mullein Leaf Extract 10:1, Ginger Root Extract, Bromelain Powder, Organic Lemon Extract, and Organic Cordyceps militaris Fruit Extract. The current label is the place to confirm quantities and any other formulation details.

What Is Mullein Leaf Extract?

Mullein is a botanical with a long history in herbal preparations for throat and chest comfort. BreathiZen uses a 10:1 leaf extract, meaning roughly ten parts of dried leaf go into each part of extract, as the lead ingredient in its formula.

Why Is Ginger Root Extract Included?

Ginger is a widely used botanical in food and traditional wellness practice, commonly included in respiratory blends for its warming, soothing character. Its inclusion supports the formula's positioning and is not, on its own, evidence that the finished product treats or prevents a medical condition.

What Is Bromelain Powder?

Bromelain is a group of enzymes extracted from pineapple. In BreathiZen it sits alongside the four botanical ingredients. Research on bromelain exists in several contexts, but ingredient-level findings do not automatically apply to a finished multi-ingredient product. People taking blood thinners or with a pineapple allergy should take particular care.

What Is Organic Lemon Extract?

Organic Lemon Extract is the citrus component of the formula, contributing naturally occurring plant compounds and flavor. The exact nutrient content of an extract depends on how it is processed, so the current label is the right source for specifics.

What Is Organic Cordyceps Militaris Fruit Extract?

Cordyceps militaris is a cultivated fungus with roots in traditional practice and growing scientific interest for its natural compounds. BreathiZen includes an organic fruiting-body extract as the fifth ingredient in its formula.

How Is BreathiZen Taken?

The product website says to shake the bottle and take four pumps, about 0.60 mL, once a day, preferably in the morning. Follow the current label, since directions can change.

Is BreathiZen A Medicine, And Can It Replace Prescribed Treatment?

No on both counts. BreathiZen is a dietary supplement, and the company's published disclaimer states it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. It should never stand in for prescribed medication or professional care, and anyone with persistent or concerning respiratory symptoms should seek medical advice.

Who Should Speak With A Healthcare Professional Before Using It?

Anyone who is pregnant or nursing, under 18, taking medication, or managing an existing condition. The company's own information specifically advises people on medication or with a medical condition to consult their physician first.

Does The BreathiZen Website Make Medical Claims?

The site uses promotional language about respiratory wellness, and it also carries the standard disclaimer that the product does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. Readers should treat marketing descriptions and clinical evidence as separate things.

How Should Consumers Evaluate A Multi-Ingredient Supplement Like This One?

Start with the current ingredient list, serving information, directions, and warnings, then discuss the formula with a healthcare professional if you have a condition or take medication. Keep in mind that evidence for one ingredient does not establish the safety or effectiveness of a whole formula, and that no supplement is right for everyone.

Does BreathiZen Have A Specific Respiratory Wellness Focus?

Yes. The company positions the product within the respiratory wellness category and describes the formula in terms of general respiratory support, while stating clearly that it is a supplement and not a treatment.

Where Can Consumers Find The Most Accurate Product Information?

The current packaging and official product documentation. Online promotional pages may include marketing language that should be separated from the factual labeling information.

What Should Consumers Keep In Mind When Considering BreathiZen?

Think of it as one small part of a routine that also includes a balanced diet, physical activity, good sleep, and appropriate medical care. Read the current label, understand the ingredients and directions, and ask a professional when in doubt.

About BreathiZen

BreathiZen is a spray-format dietary supplement positioned for adults who want a simple daily addition to their respiratory wellness routine. Each 60 ml bottle provides approximately 100 four-spray servings when used once daily as directed.

The formula includes mullein leaf extract 10:1, ginger root extract, bromelain powder, organic lemon extract, and organic Cordyceps militaris fruit extract within a 154 mg botanical blend, together with green tea extract, green coffee bean extract, L-carnitine base, L-theanine, chromium, and vitamin D3.

Serving size, ingredient quantities, caffeine content, manufacturing details, and current labeling should be confirmed through the company's official product information.

Contact Data



Email Support:...

Phone Support: +1 (507) 448-8190 Media Query:...