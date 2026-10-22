Canadian Banc Corp. Completes Overnight Offering

The shares will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols of BK.PR.A (Preferred Shares) and BK (Class A Shares).

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.35 per Preferred Share and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $15.40 per Class A Share.

The offering was led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in a portfolio consisting primarily of six publicly traded Canadian banks as follows: