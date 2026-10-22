Kinetic Wealth Joins LPL's Independent Advisor Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Kacy Walker, MSFS, AIF®, CPFA®, has launched Kinetic Wealth through affiliation with LPL Financial's supported independence model, LPL Independent Advisor Network. Walker joins LPL from Cetera and reported serving approximately $300 million* across retirement plans and individual wealth management relationships, including retirees and business owners.

Walker grew up in Madera, California, on her grandmother's property, Nicolas Ranch, where the surrounding countryside helped shape her grounded perspective and appreciation for community. A lifelong learner, she graduated as valedictorian of Madera South High School and attended Fresno State. While completing her general education studies, she worked with children on the autism spectrum using applied behavior analysis. Looking back, Walker sees that experience as an early part of her calling to understand and serve families and people from all walks of life.

Education remained a priority for Walker, who ultimately earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from California State University, East Bay, with a focus on corporate management and finance. She later returned to the Fresno area to be closer to home and welcomed her daughter, Kenady. Determined to begin a career in financial services, Walker joined a broker-dealer as a receptionist and quickly advanced to an analyst position. Over the next year and a half, she worked full time, raised her daughter and studied for the Series 7 examination.

After earning her Series 7 registration, Walker set out to find mentors who would teach her not simply how to sell or manage a book of business, but how to truly serve people. She found that guidance from two advisors, who helped shape her relationship-driven approach and prepared her for the next chapter of her career.

Kinetic Wealth's mission is rooted in understanding people before offering solutions. Just as Walker learned years ago while working closely with families, meaningful guidance begins by listening-learning what questions people are facing, where they need support and how their goals, priorities and way of life shape their financial decisions. From there, the firm works alongside each client to build a personalized financial plan, put it into action and monitor it over time as life and needs evolve.

“Every relationship starts with listening,” Walker said.“Before we talk about solutions, we want to understand what someone is navigating, where they need guidance and what is happening in their life. We learn how they make decisions, what matters most to them and what they want their money to help them accomplish. Then we build the plan together, explain each step in clear, everyday language and continue to monitor and adjust it as their life evolves.”

Why Kinetic Wealth Made the Move to LPL - and Why Now

As Walker considered the next chapter of the firm, preserving independence was a central priority. She chose to affiliate with LPL's Independent Advisor Network to maintain the flexibility to build services around client needs, and to leverage LPL's resources and support to help her execute on the firm's growth plans.

LPL's Independent Advisor Network empowers advisors with an integrated support model that brings together a connected peer community, experienced guidance and dedicated regional teams. Advisors benefit from hands-on transition execution, growth coaching and consulting across key areas of the business, and ongoing operational, compliance and administrative support, enabling firms to move faster, operate more efficiently and grow on their own terms.

“I wanted to sustain our independence and build the firm around what our clients need,” Walker said.“LPL and the Independent Advisor Network offered the right path, with the resources and specialized support to help us carry forward the relationships we value, expand how we serve people and turn our goals for Kinetic Wealth into action.”

The firm name reflects Walker's belief that financial planning is a journey rather than a singular, static event. Kinetic Wealth is designed to help clients understand how individual decisions create movement across their financial lives, from foundational steps such as budgeting and retirement preparation to investment planning, debt management and estate planning considerations.

“Kinetic means movement, and every financial decision can move someone closer to the life they want to build,” Walker said.“Our purpose is to serve as an advocate and resource, helping people create a strong foundation and move forward with greater clarity and confidence, wherever they are in their journey.”

LPL's Chief Growth Officer Marc Cohen said,“We welcome Kinetic Wealth to the LPL community. Kacy's commitment to listening, education and thoughtful, client-centered guidance aligns with LPL's purpose - which is to empower advisors with the independence, technology and support they need to build thriving practices. We look forward to supporting Kacy as she expands her reach and brings her vision for Kinetic Wealth to life.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.6 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Kinetic Wealth and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the“Investor Relations” or“Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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