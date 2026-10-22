All The Jingle Ladies And More Make Spirits Bright In Buff City Soap's 2026 Holiday Collection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four seasonal scents bring holiday gifting options across beauty, body care and home scent, including customizable, award-winning Body Butter







Key facts of this press release:



Buff City Soap's 2026 Holiday Collection launches October 21, 2026 with four seasonal scents across 11 product categories, offering beauty gifts, stocking stuffers and hostess gifts

Seasonal holiday scents span All the Jingle Ladies, Stargazer, Milk Macaron and Mistletoe Meetup Body Butter, a 2026 Best of the YearTM Award winner, can be customized in-store in three holiday scents spanning All the Jingle Ladies, Stargazer and Milk Macaron



DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buff City Soap ®, a plant-based home and personal care brand, is making spirits bright with the launch of its 2026 Holiday Collection. The four-scent lineup captures the season through sparkling berries, snow-dusted evergreens, creamy vanilla and familiar holiday spices, with holiday gift options across body care, home and everyday essentials. The collection is now available at BuffCitySoap.com/collections/seasonal-products.

From festive get-togethers to cozy nights in, the collection brings a little holiday spirit to every sniff:



All the Jingle Ladies: Fa la la into the holidays smelling fabulous! Notes of sparkling champagne, redcurrant & sugar crystals dance around your senses all season long.

Stargazer: A scent inspired by snowy pine trees & shooting stars. Wander through serene notes of earthy cedarwood, herbal rosemary & smooth mint.

Milk Macaron: Sweeten up the holidays with this cozy, comforting scent! Creamy vanilla and warm tonka bean are blended together with a splash of sweet condensed milk to create an indulgent treat for your senses. Mistletoe Meetup: Totally festive & full of holiday cheer. Get merry with this classic blend of crisp pine trees, warm spices & smooth vanilla - perfect for making spirits bright all season long.

From soap bars and car air fresheners for stocking stuffers to candles and room sprays for hostess gifts, the collection spans 11 product categories and offers gift ideas for scent lovers and holiday hosts, including gifts under $25. Beauty and self-care gifts include body wash, shower oil and a new body mist in All the Jingle Ladies. Product availability varies by scent.

“The holidays have a scent all their own, from the tree in the living room to something sweet in the kitchen, and this collection lets our guests find the scent that feels like their kind of celebration,” said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer at Buff City Soap.“With All the Jingle Ladies, we're bringing a little extra party to the season. And with our award-winning Body Butter, guests can give someone a scent picked just for them, with a little help from our Makery teams.”

For gift-givers looking to make the season a little more personal, Buff City Soap's Body Butter, a 2026 Best of the YearTM Award winner, is handmade in local Makeries using four ingredients. Made with no added water, fillers, parabens, phthalates or synthetic preservatives, Body Butter delivers rich moisture in a simple formula guests can customize in their favorite scent. The rich, whipped moisturizer is dermatologist tested and clinically tested to hydrate dry skin for 48 hours after a single application. It is also clinically tested to help reduce moisture loss and support the skin's moisture barrier for eight hours after one use.

Body Butter is available in nine year-round scents, with seasonal customization in All the Jingle Ladies, Stargazer and Milk Macaron for the 2026 Holiday Collection. Guests who do not find their preferred scent in-store can work with a Makery team member to create one of their very own.







The Best of the Year Awards is an independent consumer awards program from Best of the Year Media, founded by three former Good Housekeeping executives with decades of experience in product testing and consumer research. Buff City Soap's Body Butter underwent expert review, independent judging and at-home consumer testing using the program's proprietary 5P Methodology, which evaluates Performance, Purpose, Planet, People and Practices.

“Buff City Soap's Body Butter earned Best of the Year recognition for its rich moisturization, whipped texture and simple, four-ingredient formula,” said Laurie Jennings, CEO and Editor of Best of the Year Media.“Our judges appreciated its nourishing feel, and reviewers with dry skin loved how soft the rich butter left them.”

All Buff City Soap products are plant-based, made with simple ingredients, free from harsh chemicals and available across nearly 200 local Makeries nationwide and online at BuffCitySoap.com.

Explore the holiday collection at BuffCitySoap.com/collections/seasonal-products. Visit your nearest Buff City Soap location to find a holiday scent for someone on your list – including yourself – or take the online scent quiz.

Buff City Soap Holiday 2026 Scent Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

When does Buff City Soap's 2026 Holiday Collection launch?

October 21, 2026

What's new from Buff City Soap for the holidays?



Buff City Soap's 2026 Holiday Collection includes beauty and body care gifts, candles and room sprays for hostess gifts, and stocking stuffers such as soap bars and car air fresheners Its award-winning Body Butter can also be customized in All the Jingle Ladies, Stargazer and Milk Macaron.

What makes Buff City Soap Body Butter different?



It's a whipped, made-to-order moisturizer made with shea butter, rapeseed oil, olive oil and scent

Clinically tested to hydrate skin for 48 hours after one application and help reduce moisture loss for eight hours Guests can customize the scent and watch it made in minutes at a local Makery

What award did Buff City Soap Body Butter win?



Body Butter earned 2026 Best of the Year Award recognition from Best of the Year Media Program evaluates entries through expert review, independent judging and at-home consumer testing, guided by its 5P Methodology: Performance, Purpose, Planet, People and Practices

What makes Buff City Soap products different?

All Buff City Soap products are plant-based, made with simple ingredients, free from harsh chemicals and are available across its nearly 200 local Makeries nationwide

Where are Buff City Soap stores?



Buff City Soap stores are called Makeries, with nearly 200 nationwide Buff City Soap has stores in more than 30 states across the U.S., with a strong presence in the South, Midwest and expanding into additional regions

About Buff City Soap®

Founded in Memphis, Tennessee, and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Buff City Soap® is on a mission to make life smell wonderful with plant-based soaps, bath, body, laundry and many other products for every room in your home. The brand specializes in high-quality products handmade daily in stores by dedicated Soap Makers, crafted with nourishing, plant-based ingredients and free from harsh chemicals. Buff City Soap® is known for its national top-selling scent, Narcissist, and its unique custom scent-making experience, Buff By YouTM. The brand currently operates nearly 200 locations nationwide, bringing simple ingredients and an engaging retail experience to communities through its network of franchise operators. Follow Buff City Soap on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for updates and inspiration. Plant-based and handmade daily so you can smell wonderful.

CONTACT: Buff City Soap Adam Belmont...