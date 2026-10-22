MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Criteo and Tapad product leader to accelerate audience-based advertising innovation across broadcast and streaming television









Saul Stetson

Locality Appoints Saul Stetson as SVP, Head of Product

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locality, the leading local TV advertising platform connecting brands to local audiences across broadcast and streaming, today announced the appointment of Saul Stetson as SVP, Head of Product. Stetson will report directly to CEO Michael Collins and oversee product strategy and development across Locality's broadcast and streaming portfolio.

Operating in all 210 U.S. DMAs, Locality combines Audience Engine, its proprietary data platform built on more than 25 billion local data signals, with identity capabilities, direct access to premium broadcast and streaming TV inventory, and hands-on expertise in local campaign execution. Stetson will lead product development that brings these strengths together, simplifying how advertisers plan and activate campaigns across local TV.

“We've built a strong foundation of data and technology to help advertisers reach local audiences across broadcast and streaming,” said Michael Collins, CEO of Locality.“Saul brings deep experience building products across identity, data and advertising technology, and he'll play an important role in making those capabilities even more accessible and valuable to advertisers.”

Stetson has nearly two decades of experience across advertising technology, data and identity. At Tapad (now part of Experian), he led product for its identity platform, developing solutions that connected audiences across devices and media environments. Most recently, he served as Head of Product for Criteo's supply-side platform, Commerce Grid, where he led product strategy for programmatic supply access, audience-driven inventory packaging and monetization.

“The biggest opportunity in local TV is making audience data easier for advertisers to act on,” said Stetson.“Locality has the technology, media relationships and market expertise to make that possible, and I'm excited to build products that take advertisers from understanding their audiences to reaching them.”

About Locality

Locality is the industry's leading local TV advertising platform built for the converging world of broadcast and streaming, wholly owned by One Equity Partners. Operating across all 210 U.S. DMAs, Locality brings together premium broadcast and streaming inventory, data, and technology into a single platform. Its proprietary technologies include LocalX for planning, buying, and measurement; Darwin, its AI-powered local broadcast planning and optimization solution; Audience Engine, which transforms more than 25 billion local impressions into predictive audience insights; and Collective, which enables advertising planners and buyers to plan and activate across local TV at national scale with greater efficiency. Visit locality.com for more information.

Media Contact

Grace Goddard, MWW

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at