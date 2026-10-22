$3.3 Billion Fintech Flutterwave Becomes First Company In Africa To Offer Techdollar's Equity-Backed Liquidity Benefit To Employees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership, supported by Nuvion's banking infrastructure, will enable Flutterwave employees to access the value of their private-company equity without selling their shares.

New York, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flutterwave, a leading African payments infrastructure company, and Techdollar, a private credit platform providing liquidity against private-company equity, today announced a partnership to introduce equity-backed liquidity as a benefit across Flutterwave's workforce, with banking infrastructure provided by Nuvion.

The partnership marks the first company-wide employee benefit arrangement for Techdollar, expanding access to a financial solution traditionally reserved for founders, senior executives, and large shareholders. Through the partnership, Flutterwave employees will have the opportunity to access liquidity against their equity holdings without having to sell their shares or give up potential future upside.

As part of the planned rollout, Flutterwave employees will be able to open accounts with Nuvion to receive proceeds from Techdollar's equity-backed loans. Nuvion's banking infrastructure will support the movement of funds to participating employees, connecting Techdollar's lending solution with an account through which borrowers can access their proceeds.

As technology companies remain private for longer, employees are increasingly accumulating significant wealth through equity compensation without having straightforward ways to access it. Traditional lending solutions have historically favored founders and executives with substantial holdings, leaving many employees with limited options beyond selling shares or waiting for an IPO or company-led liquidity event.

“For too long, employees at some of the world's most valuable private companies have been building significant wealth without having a practical way to access it. Our partnership with Flutterwave represents an important step toward changing that. By bringing equity-backed liquidity to an entire workforce, we're helping make a financial benefit that has historically been reserved for a select few more accessible to the people helping build these companies,” said Terence McMenamin, Co-Founder of Techdollar.

Founded in 2016, Flutterwave operates across 34 African countries and has become one of the continent's most valuable fintech companies. In June 2026, Flutterwave announced a Series E funding round that valued the company at $3.3 billion, including a strategic equity investment from Ripple. The company has raised more than $500 million to date and continues to expand its payments infrastructure and digital asset offerings across Africa.

The partnership also builds on Flutterwave's existing relationship with Nuvion, which has supported the company's development of stablecoin-based payment infrastructure. The new employee benefit arrangement extends that collaboration into equity-backed liquidity, providing another way for Flutterwave employees to access the financial value of the company they have helped build.

“I always say that our people are our secret sauce and the driving force behind our success at Flutterwave, and we believe they should share in the value they create without having to wait for a major liquidity event. Success is about how far your vision can carry you, and we want our employees to have the financial flexibility to dream bigger today. That is why we are thrilled to partner with Techdollar and Nuvion. By opening an account with Nuvion, our team can seamlessly receive their equity-backed proceeds, unlocking the wealth they've worked so hard to build while retaining their stake in our shared future,” said Olugbenga“GB” Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave.

Techdollar is working to close the gap in private-market lending by enabling employees and early investors to borrow against their private-company equity while retaining ownership. By partnering directly with companies like Flutterwave, Techdollar aims to make equity-backed liquidity more accessible to employees beyond a company's largest shareholders.

“Traditional lenders have historically catered to founders and executives with substantial equity holdings, while employees with millions of dollars in private-company shares are often left with limited options. We built Techdollar to address that gap. Partnering with Flutterwave allows us to bring this solution directly to employees, giving them greater financial flexibility without having to sell the equity they've worked hard to earn,” said David Tollemache, Co-Founder of Techdollar.

The collaboration reflects a broader evolution in employee benefits as private technology companies explore new ways to help employees access the financial value of their equity. By introducing Techdollar as a workforce-level benefit, with Nuvion supporting the banking infrastructure, Flutterwave is giving employees another option for accessing liquidity while maintaining their ownership in the company.

About Techdollar

Techdollar is building the credit layer for private markets. Founded by Terence McMenamin and David Tollemache, two fund partners and former colleagues at the recently acquired Monarch, the platform enables employees, founders, and investors at high-growth private companies to access liquidity against their equity without selling shares, triggering tax events, or losing long-term upside. Backed by real-time secondary market data and audited ownership verification, Techdollar funds loans in 24–48 hours against equity in companies across AI, robotics, aerospace, defense, and frontier technology.

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About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 1 billion transactions in excess of USD $50B, serves global and African customers like Uber, Air Peace, Bamboo, PiggyVest, and across various industries. The company's key advantage is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. Its remittance solution, SendApp by Flutterwave, also enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries. Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes, including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay. The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries.

For more information on Flutterwave's journey, please visit .

For additional information on Flutterwave or interview requests, please contact Hudson Sandler at...

About Nuvion

Nuvion is the AI-powered global bank for businesses and platforms. With multi-currency accounts, global payment rails, treasury tools and compliance infrastructure, all accessible via a single API, Nuvion simplifies how businesses move, manage and grow money across borders.

Nuvion is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and licensed in 10+ markets, including the UK, US, EU, Canada, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and more.

Built for a world where ambition crosses borders instantly.

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