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AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar Introducing The Results Of The Third Quarter 2026


Date: 2026-10-22 09:02:33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 22 October 2026 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where Peep Jalakas, the Chairman of the Management Board introduced the results of the third quarter 2026. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available in the Company's website under Reports & Financial key figures.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
email: ...
Phone: +372 56157170

Attachment

  • AS Tallink Grupp Q3 2026 Webinar Presentation

MENAFN22102026004107003653ID1111850429


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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