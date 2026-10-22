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Wix To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 10, 2026


Date: 2026-10-22 09:02:33

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX ), today announced that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 before the market opens on November 10, 2026. Management will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at .


What: Wix Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call
When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast
 Register here
Replay & Replay is available for 12 months
Materials:









About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix's vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the acquisition in 2025 of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room
Investor Relations: ...
Media Relations: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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