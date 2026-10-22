Sterling Risk & Margin Wins Best Margining Solution At Risk Asia Awards 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award recognizes Sterling's real-time margin management for brokerages and trading firms across Asia

Chicago, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, October 22, 2026 – Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling), a global provider of advanced platforms, OMS technology, and risk solutions for trading firms worldwide, today announced that Sterling Risk & Margin has been named Best Margining Solution at the Risk Asia Awards 2026, presented by Risk Asia, the Asia outlet of Risk.net. The awards recognize excellence in risk management and technology in the Pacific region.

Said Chris Davis, Asia Editor at Risk.net:“Our judges were impressed by the enhancements made to the Sterling Risk & Margin management platform in the past year. The platform continues to help firms to meet evolving regulatory requirements.”

Sterling has expanded significantly in servicing the sell side in Asia, including China, Hong Kong, Korea, and Singapore. Asian brokerages seeking access to U.S. trading, risk, and order management capabilities rely on Sterling's expertise and experience.

Sterling Risk & Margin is a real-time margin management platform that helps broker-dealers, clearing firms, proprietary trading firms, and institutional market participants calculate, monitor, and manage margin requirements throughout the trading day. Clients can tailor margin controls to their operational and regulatory requirements within a centralized framework for supervision and governance.

As trading becomes more automated and regulators emphasize continuous risk monitoring, firms need margin technology that adapts in real time. Sterling Risk & Margin calculates requirements dynamically as market conditions, positions, and account activity change, helping firms identify potential deficiencies, manage liquidity, and act before risks become operational issues.

Said Jen Nayar, Sterling President and CEO:“Margin management is no longer an end-of-day function. Firms need real-time visibility into exposures, capital requirements, and liquidity throughout the trading day. Sterling Risk & Margin was built specifically to address this challenge, helping clients improve operational efficiency, strengthen risk controls, and prepare for evolving regulatory requirements. Our ability to deliver sophisticated intraday margin capabilities ahead of industry deadlines reflects both the strength of our technology and our commitment to client success. We are honored that Sterling Risk & Margin has been recognized as Best Margining Solution, and we believe it represents the future of margin management.”

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech provides professional trading technology solutions for equities, options, futures, fixed income and digital assets. Sterling's platforms and infrastructure support broker-dealers, proprietary trading firms, clearing firms and institutions globally with scalable OMS, risk and margin, and trading solutions. Sterling OMS 360 delivers real-time Reg T and Portfolio Margin capabilities designed to support the recent FINRA Rule 4210 changes and the industry's continued shift toward intraday margin requirements. Sterling continues to provide technology built to help firms manage risk, streamline operations, and adapt to evolving regulatory demands. For more information, please visit .

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