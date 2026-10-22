SINTX Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date And Webcast

Interested parties may access the conference call and webcast as follows:

Webcast: The live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website at investors.sintx.com and may also be accessed directly here.

Telephone: Analysts and other participants who wish to join by telephone should register in advance using the Conference Call Registration link. Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the call on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its biomaterial platforms, visit .

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is an advanced biomaterials company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes patented and proprietary silicon nitride ceramic biomaterials, composites, devices, and related ceramics technologies for other medical and specialized industrial applications. SINTX has 20 years of experience innovating silicon nitride technologies and operates under a quality management system certified to ISO 13485:2016 and AS9100D, with a product portfolio that includes insulators for Tier 1 aerospace suppliers, the FDA-cleared SiNAPTIC® Foot & Ankle Osteotomy Wedge System for reconstructive surgery, OEM manufacturing of FDA-cleared spinal implants, and its SiNERGYTM technology platform being developed for biocomposite and 3D printing applications.

Company Contact:

Andrew Benson

SINTX Technologies, Inc.

801.839.3500

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