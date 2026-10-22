Vivakor Advances Houston Remediation Processing Center Toward Q1 2027 Commercial Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Texas Railroad Commission Approves P-5 Filing as Houston Facility Advances into R-9 Permit Technical Review

Dallas, TX, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse and remediation services, today announced a significant regulatory milestone for its Houston-area Remediation Processing Center (“RPC”), advancing the facility toward its targeted commencement of commercial operations in the first quarter of 2027.

The Railroad Commission of Texas (“RRC”) has approved Vivakor's P-5 Organization Report filing and issued the Company an operator number, completing an important prerequisite in the regulatory approval process. With this milestone achieved, the Houston RPC has advanced into the RRC's technical review of its R-9 reclamation plant permit application, bringing the facility another step closer to commercial operations.

“This is an important step forward for our Houston RPC and our broader environmental services strategy,” said James Ballengee, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor.“With our operator registration approved and technical review now underway, we are making tangible progress toward bringing this facility online. We are targeting commercial operations in the first quarter of 2027 and believe the Houston RPC has the potential to become an important contributor to our expanding integrated energy platform.”

The Houston RPC is designed to process oilfield waste materials and recover reusable hydrocarbons, supporting Vivakor's strategy of transforming oilfield waste streams into recoverable resources. Once operational, the facility is expected to expand the Company's environmental services capabilities and complement its existing transportation, terminaling and Supply & Trading operations, further strengthening Vivakor's integrated energy infrastructure platform.

The anticipated commencement of commercial operations remains subject to completion of the RRC's technical review, receipt of required regulatory approvals and remaining commissioning activities. The Company's targeted commencement of Houston RPC operations in the first quarter of 2027 represents an update to its previously issued guidance.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor's integrated facilities assets provide crude oil, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts. Once operational, Vivakor's interest in oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the expected transaction and ownership structure, the valuation of the transaction, the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully and timely consummate planned acquisitions, the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Vivakor or the expected benefits of the such transaction, our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the parties failure to realize the anticipated benefits of pending transactions, disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets, changes in federal, local and foreign governmental regulation, changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and general economic conditions.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Vivakor or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Vivakor, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding the industries and markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

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