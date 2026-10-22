Air Canada App Named Best Airline App At 2026 World Aviation Festival

Judges recognize an app that brings the full travel journey together, helping every customer travel like an expert

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada's mobile app has been named Best Airline App at the 2026 World Aviation Festival in Lisbon, winning the Battle of the Airline Apps. A panel of industry judges compared three airline finalists and rated Air Canada's app the best. The judges highlighted the app's ability to bring together the full travel journey in a single experience, helping customers move seamlessly from booking to arrival with personalized, contextual information throughout their trip.









"Travel has always rewarded the people who know the system. We want every customer to travel like an expert, whether it's their first flight or their hundredth," said Carlos Faxas, Vice President, Digital Products, Air Canada. "That means an app that anticipates what you need next, like directions to your connecting gate the moment you land and brings you closer to the people behind your trip, like the Air Canada team member who loaded your bag. Our ambition is to build the best airline app in the world. This recognition validates our progress in that journey, and we continue to be guided by feedback from our customers and coworkers alike.”

In 2026, Air Canada introduced enhancements that further elevated the app. A redesigned home screen now adapts to each stage of the trip, putting check-in, boarding passes, flight status and bag tracking in front of customers when they need them, and guiding connecting customers at Air Canada's hubs in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver with directions to their next gate. A new low fare calendar and side-by-side fare comparison show fare rules and baggage allowances before customers book. Customers can also thank an Air Canada team member who made their day with the new Bravo button, building on Bag Buddy, which shows customers the name and photo of the person who loaded their bag.

Air Canada continually invests in digital products that make travel more intuitive, personalized and reliable for millions of customers. With over 23 million downloads, the app builds on previous recognition of Air Canada's digital experiences, including Webby Honoree recognition for the Air Canada app in 2022 and for aircanada.com in 2025.

Air Canada's award-winning app is available at no charge here.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

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