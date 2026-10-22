AI For Cultivated Meat: Pythag Tech Closes $4.25 Million In Seed Funding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pythag's generative AI platform is built on the industry's most diverse and high-quality biological dataset, making cultivated meat R&D faster, cheaper, and more scalable

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythag Tech, a data and technology company accelerating the future of cultivated meat, today announced $4.25 million in seed funding led by Azolla Ventures, with participation from Endurance28 and other institutional investors. The capital will expand Pythag's biological dataset and machine learning platform, which is designed to optimize cultivated meat production processes that can then be licensed to food companies.

The cultivated meat industry has made significant scientific and regulatory advances since it first emerged, but high costs and complexity have constrained commercialization. Pythag's technology builds the intelligence layer that cultivated meat production needs to scale. The company uses AI models to directly drive large-scale laboratory experiments focused on cultivated meat's three core cost drivers: 1) growth media, 2) cell line development, and 3) bioprocessing. Each experiment adds to the company's proprietary dataset, enabling its models to iteratively identify new parameters that optimize production and drive down cost. The funding will enable Pythag to continue developing its technology and deliver actionable insights to meat producers who want to bring cultivated meat into profitable commercial-scale production.

“The next generation of cultivated meat will be defined by how efficiently we can turn scientific experimentation into better production models,” said Sami Nabulsi, CEO of Pythag Tech.“The fundamental case for cultivated meat has never been stronger, but there's work to be done to make R&D more cost-effective and scalable. We're building Pythag to solve this problem, and we're grateful to have the support of incredible investors who believe in the long-term potential of the category.”

Cultivated meat offers food companies a new way to produce animal protein to help diversify their supply chains and revenue streams. By producing meat from animal cells without raising and slaughtering animals, cultivated meat reduces reliance on conventional livestock production, creates greater flexibility and resilience in production, and slashes resource use. The need is increasingly acute: the U.S. cattle herd is at its lowest level since the 1950s, parasites like screwworm have limited meat imports from other countries, and ground beef prices have reached all-time highs.

“As societies become wealthier, they eat more meat: Global production per capita rose 55% from 1970 to 2020. Conventional methods struggle to keep up,” said Matthew Nordan, Co-Founder and General Partner of Azolla Ventures.“Cultivated meat can provide a solution, but only if it provides functional equivalence at lower cost. Pythag is using AI to make cultivated meat production more efficient and scalable, helping deliver the future of food.”

Cultivated meat offers public health and environmental benefits by reducing land and water use as well as emissions associated with raising livestock. It can also reduce exposure to foodborne pathogens associated with animal agriculture and supports more controlled production environments. As Pythag's technology advances, cultivated meat could provide another way to meet growing demand for animal protein while overcoming the need for factory farming practices.

About Pythag Tech

Pythag Tech is a data and technology company accelerating the future of cultivated meat. The company is building the industry's most diverse and high-quality biological dataset, which powers its machine learning platform to design optimized, scalable production processes. Rather than producing meat itself, Pythag provides its technology to large corporations to overcome technical and economic barriers to commercialization. Learn more at .

Media Inquiries:

FischTank PR

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



