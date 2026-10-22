Figure Ecosystem Small Business Financing Reaches Two Volume Milestones: First $50 Million Month And First $100 Million Quarter As AI Accelerates Small Business Formation



Annualized volume in funded loans would place Figure's collective ecosystem among the top 25 SBA 7(a) lenders by approved dollar volume just 16 months after launch Surpassed 150+ partners, including Lendio, Big Think Capital, SBG

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS), the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of tokenized assets, today announced that its small business financing business hit major volume milestones in September 2026: it funded more than $50 million in September, $135 million in the third quarter, and its annualized volume now exceeds $500 million.

Figure launched its small business financing (“SMB”) vertical in June 2025, extending its blockchain-based infrastructure that has facilitated more than $30 billion of loans, including home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), to serve entrepreneurs. Figure's1 home equity lines of credit for small businesses benefit from both the blockchain-based infrastructure, including tokenized lien registry, and capital markets liquidity offered to Figure's flagship HELOC market. Importantly, the small business loans are underwritten and sold in the same fashion as Figure's other HELOCs, maintaining credit quality but also the homogeneity that has created Figure's meaningful capital markets liquidity.

Small businesses provide almost half of all jobs in the United States and a similar share of gross domestic product. The number is growing due to an AI-fueled entrepreneurship surge. Americans filed roughly 27 million applications to start a business from 2021 through 2025, about 53% more than the roughly 17.6 million filed in the previous five years, according to Census Bureau data.2 Unfortunately, fewer than half of owners receive the level of credit they seek.

Nearly seven in 10 small business owners say they own their home, making home equity a potential low-cost and accessible source of capital for many. Home equity has more than doubled over the past decade, to $35 trillion in the second quarter of 2026.

Partners embed Figure's product, often under their own brands, and use Figure's technology for online applications and closings. Partners maintain their relationships with customers, and Figure provides the loan infrastructure. The financing is built around speed, with approval in as few as five minutes and funding as quick as five days for loans up to $750,000 carrying terms of up to 30 years.

“Small business owners are the backbone of our economy and it's wonderful to see so many are pursuing expansion or new opportunities. At the same time, headwinds like tariffs, higher fuel costs and squeezed margins are very real. We're seeing a huge population of owners who are well-qualified borrowers with significant assets who don't fit the traditional underwriting box, making them an underserved segment and a real opportunity,” said Michael Tannenbaum, CEO of Figure.“We've taken a core strength – speed and efficiency in home equity – and through a rapidly growing network of brokers, meet owners' critical needs. If you placed our network's funded volume next to the SBA 7(a) rankings as a yardstick, we'd be in the top 25,3 which reflects how eager business owners are to put their home equity to work.”

Figure partners originating home equity lines of credit for business purposes also benefit from the rest of the Figure flywheel, including Prime, Figure's on-chain vehicle that helps them finance loans, similar to warehouse financing. Figure partner Credibly announced its plan to use Prime in May 2026. Partners can then sell those loans through Figure Connect, a two-sided marketplace where originators sell whole loans to institutional buyers. For example, Newity recently joined Figure's partner network and plans to use the Figure Connect ecosystem to pair origination support with direct access to capital markets.

“Small business owners need capital that moves at the speed of their business, and we're always looking for better ways to get it to them,” said Luke LaHaie, Co-CEO, Newity.“Figure's ecosystem lets us pair strong origination support with direct access to capital markets, and we're excited to put it to work for the owners we serve.”

Figure's SMB growth over the past year includes a fast-growing network of 150+ brokers, lending and fintech partners, all with robust loan origination activity.

“Entrepreneurs have always encountered challenges finding financing, and in many ways, it's become even more difficult in today's environment even though many have a significant number of assets, simply because their files aren't cookie-cutter,” said Brock Blake, Co-Founder & CEO of Lendio.“It's a legacy problem that's getting worse. Figure's SMB product gets owners funded quickly, affordably, and fully digitally. It's grown rapidly because it fills a real gap in the market.”

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About Figure

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS) is the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of tokenized assets. More than 480 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $30 billion of loans to date, among other products. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its credit marketplace, and Figure Prime (formerly Democratized Prime), Figure's on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS.

Figure is the market leader in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The company has received AAA ratings from S&P and Moody's on multiple loan securitizations, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit or follow Figure on LinkedIn.

Figure Lending LLC dba Figure NMLS ID 1717824. 5200 77 Center Drive, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28217. (888) 819-6388. For licensing information go to . Equal Opportunity Lender.

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1 Figure Lending LLC dba Figure originates HELOCs. NMLS ID 1717824.

2 Source: U.S. Census Bureau, Business Formation Statistics, total business applications (seasonally adjusted monthly series summed by calendar year), retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (fred.stlouisfed.org/series/BABATOTALSAUS), accessed October 8, 2026. Applications totaled 26.9 million in 2021-2025 versus 17.6 million in 2016-2020, an increase of 52.9%.

3 Source: U.S. Small Business Administration, 7(a)/504 Lender Report, accessed Oct. 1, 2026. SBA ranks lenders by loans approved, not funded; Figure does not make SBA loans, and its figures reflect funded volume. At a $500 million annualized rate, Figure's funded volume would rank among the top 25 SBA 7(a) lenders by approved dollar volume for fiscal year 2026.