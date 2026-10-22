Workhorse Partners With Tristan Fleet Management To Sell And Service All-Electric W56 Step Vans In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Workhorse's First Canadian dealer partnership builds on 5 years of selling electric step vans in Canada

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse”), an American Industrial Technology company, today announced it has signed a dealer agreement with Tristan Fleet Management inc. (“Tristan”), to sell and service Workhorse vehicles in Canada. Tristan is a leading Canadian fleet management provider offering truck and trailer sales, parts, repair and maintenance, and 24/7 roadside and towing services. This agreement marks the first Canadian dealer partnership for Workhorse, building on years of electric step van deployments in Canada and underscoring the company's commitment to Canada as a growth region.

Tristan will offer the full line of Workhorse W56 electric step vans, including Standard Wheelbase (178”) and Extended Wheelbase (208”) models with two battery configurations. With cargo capacity up to 34 cubic meters (1,200 cubic feet), payload capacity up to 4,535 kg (10,000 lbs.), and a nominal range of 240 km (150 miles) per charge with the 210 kWh battery, the W56 lineup gives customers flexibility to choose the configuration that best meets their fleet's operational needs.

“Canadian fleets need proven electric trucks that deliver on quality and performance in any condition,” said James Griffin, Chief Revenue Officer at Workhorse.“The W56 has already proven itself on this front in real-world fleet service across Canada. Tristan's strong reputation, its extensive network, and ability to provide around-the-clock roadside support will be extremely valuable as Workhorse continues to grow our presence in the country.”

Workhorse has been selling and supporting electric trucks in Canada since 2021 through its partnership with Purolator, a Canadian-owned leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Through this experience, Workhorse has deepened critical insights into how to design, engineer, and support electric trucks in some of the harshest operating environments. Workhorse is an approved supplier within the Canoe cooperative purchasing program, which delivers efficient procurement solutions to municipalities, public sector entities, and registered not-for-profit organizations.

“Our customers have been exploring electrification for some time now. With generous incentives from Écocamionnage, as well as the current extremely high cost of fuel, the business case for going electric has never been stronger,” said Daniel Barbu, Tristan's Vice President and General Manager.“We're looking forward to helping Workhorse expand its customer base across Canada and supporting our customers meet their own goals for sustainability and vehicle performance.”

Tristan operates seven maintenance locations, five in Québec (Pierrefonds, Saint-Laurent, Saint-Zotique, Boucherville, and Valleyfield) and two in Ontario. In addition to its fleet services, Tristan is an authorized Vanguard trailer dealer and service center in Québec and a dealer for other major brands including Michelin, Cummins, WABCO and MAXON.

Canadian fleet operators interested in the W56 should contact Tristan directly at 514-316-1112 ext. 112 or visit .

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Headquartered in the Detroit area with a commercial-scale manufacturing plant in Union City, Indiana, Workhorse (Nasdaq: WKHS) is an American Industrial Technology company specializing in electrification, high-voltage systems integration, mobility platforms, ruggedized mobile platform manufacturing, distributed energy systems, and deployable industrial infrastructure. We manufacture durable, reliable and high-performing vehicles and infrastructure for mission-critical applications deployed in the world's most demanding operating environments. More information is available at .

About Tristan

Tristan is a fleet management partner and provider offering truck and trailer sales, parts, repair and maintenance, and 24/7 roadside and towing services. With seven maintenance locations in Québec and Ontario, Tristan is an authorized Vanguard trailer dealer and service center in Québec and a dealer for brands including Michelin, Cummins, WABCO and MAXON. Tristan is a woman-owned business. More information is available at .

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These include statements regarding Workhorse's dealer relationship with Tristan Fleet Management Inc.; anticipated sales, service and support of Workhorse vehicles in Canada; the W56's expected qualification for, and the availability and amount of, incentives under Québec's Écocamionnage program; the expected total cost of ownership and operating savings of the W56 compared with gas-powered vehicles; anticipated fleet operator demand for electric vehicles; and Workhorse's plans to grow its presence in Canada. Some of these statements may be identified by the use of the words“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“estimated”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“targets”,“projects”,“contemplates”,“predicts”,“potential”,“continue”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“should”,“might”,“will” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Workhorse as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include our ability to raise capital to fund our operations and to maintain access to our current debt facilities; our ability to achieve the expected synergies and/or efficiencies from our operations and as a result of the Motiv/Workhorse merger; our ability to reduce the cost to build our vehicles; our ability to hire and retain the workforce needed; the ability of Tristan Fleet Management Inc. to successfully market, sell and service our vehicles in Canada; our ability to obtain or maintain eligibility for government incentive programs, and the continued availability and terms of such programs; trade policies, tariffs and currency fluctuations affecting cross-border sales; changes in laws, regulations, technologies, the global supply chain, and macro-economic and social environments affecting our business, including demand for electric trucks, fuel prices and our cost of production; and our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq rules and otherwise maintain our listing of securities on Nasdaq.

Additional information on these and other factors that may cause actual results and Workhorse's performance to differ materially is included in Workhorse's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including Workhorse's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 including those factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” therein, and Workhorse's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of Workhorse's filings with the SEC are available publicly on the SEC's website at or may be obtained by contacting Workhorse. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Workhorse undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at