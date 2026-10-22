Reckoner BBB-B CLO ETF (RCLO) Delivers Strong First-Year Results, Outperforming Benchmark And Peers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RCLO marks first anniversary amid growing demand for mezzanine CLO exposure

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reckoner Capital Management, a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit, today announced the one-year anniversary of the Reckoner BBB-B CLO ETF (RCLO).

Launched on October 22, 2025, RCLO is an actively managed ETF designed to generate current income while seeking capital preservation. The fund primarily invests in a diverse portfolio of BBB- and BB-rated CLO bonds – mezzanine tranches that have historically offered investors higher yield, lower price volatility, and comparable liquidity relative to similarly rated credit assets.

Since its launch October 22, 2025 through September 30, 2026, RCLO returned 6.21% on an NAV basis and 6.61% on a market price basis, compared with 6.46% for the fund's benchmark, the J.P. Morgan CLO High Quality Mezzanine Index, during the same period. RCLO offers the highest yield in the BBB-B CLO ETF peer group, delivering a 7.13% 30-Day SEC Yield as of September 30, 2026.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Click here for fact sheet.

“The CLO ETF market recently surpassed $50 billion AUM, yet most of those assets are concentrated in the AAA CLO tranche,” said John Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Reckoner.“While BBB- and BB-rated CLOs account for a relatively small corner of the market, we believe this mezzanine tranche represents one of the most compelling income opportunities within CLOs today. The first-year performance of RCLO is a reflection of this attractive yield potential and the way our experienced professionals actively manage the fund to seek to optimize returns based on market conditions.” 1

In addition to RCLO, Reckoner recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Reckoner Yield Enhanced AAA CLO ETF (RAAA), which outperformed its benchmark and peer group in its first full year. Reckoner also offers a complementary suite of CLO ETFs that provide reinvesting options for both AAA and BBB CLOs: the Reckoner Yield Enhanced AAA CLO Reinvesting ETF (RAAR) and the Reckoner BBB-B CLO Reinvesting ETF (RCLR).

“We launched our CLO ETF strategy over a year ago with the goal of helping investors grow returns with smart strategies focused on current income, reinvestment, and capital preservation,” said Kim.“Our suite of CLO ETFs is designed to provide investors with a range of alternative paths to achieving their specific investment objectives, whatever they may be.”

RCLO is managed by John Kim, Tim Wickstrom, and Jared Finsterbusch. To learn more about RCLO, please visit .

About Reckoner Capital Management

Reckoner Capital Management is a global asset management firm with specialized expertise in alternative credit. The firm combines deep credit investing experience, structuring capabilities and longstanding market relationships to source, structure, and manage differentiated opportunities across structured credit and asset-backed markets. Reckoner is focused on delivering strong risk-adjusted performance through investment solutions tailored to each client's objectives. The firm is employee-owned and backed by RedBird Capital Partners, a $15 billion global private investment firm.

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Important Disclosures

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Diversification cannot assure a profit or protect against loss in a down market.

Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of each fund carefully before investing. A prospectus and a summary prospectus which contains this and other information about each fund may be obtained by visiting The prospectus and the summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Collateralized Loan Obligations (“CLOs”) are structured products that issue different tranches, with varying degrees of risk, which are backed by an underlying portfolio consisting primarily of below investment grade corporate loans. Investments in CLOs presents risks similar to those of other credit investments, including interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, prepayment risk, and the risk of defaults of the underlying assets.

J.P. Morgan CLO High Quality Mezzanine Index is designed to track the performance of broadly-syndicated, arbitrage US CLO debt from high-quality mezzanine tranches in the flagship J.P. Morgan CLO (“CLOIE”) Index, representing 90% BBBs and 10% BB/Bs. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

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1 Bank of America Securities, Research Note, 7/2/2026